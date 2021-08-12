Jim Dey | Good-time credit counts in juvenile murder sentences
In its latest clarification of the new rules governing sentences imposed on juvenile murderers, the Illinois Supreme Court explained why the 40-year maximum it established is not violated by a 76-year sentence.
In doing so, the court’s
July 29 ruling overturned a handful of state appeals court decisions, establishing a bright-line rule that inmates who can dramatically reduce their sentences with good behavior meet the 40-year maximum.
If that sounds complicated, it’s because it is.
A long, continuing line of cases — Miller, Buffer, Dorsey, to name a few — are establishing the sentencing outlines in these kinds of cases.
The slow process was kicked off in 2005 by U.S. Supreme Court decisions that first banned the death penalty for juvenile murderers and then banned life sentences and de facto life sentences for all but the most dangerous juveniles.
Since then, states all across the country, including Illinois, have been coping with the legal fallout of what’s acceptable punishment and what’s not for juvenile killers.
In its latest decision — a 6-1 ruling — the high court concluded that Derrell Dorsey’s 76-year sentence does not violate the 40-year maximum set out in its 2019 Buffer ruling because, with good behavior, Dorsey can be released after 38 years.
Dorsey was sentenced under now-expired laws that allowed inmates to earn one day off their sentences for each day of good behavior — day-for-day good time.
Then a 14-year-old gang member, Dorsey was convicted of murder and attempted murder when he barged into a restaurant and opened fire in March 1996.
He killed one person and wounded two others and, after being convicted at trial, was sentenced to 76 years. As a consequence of his continuing good behavior, he’s scheduled to be released from prison in June 2034, when he will be 53. If he served the entire 76 years, Dorsey would be 90 when released.
The question before the court was “whether good-conduct credit is relevant to the determination of what constitutes a de facto life sentence for a juvenile offender.”
Justice Michael Burke wrote the decision for the court’s six-justice majority. Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. dissented.
While Dorsey’s lawyers argued that good-time credit is subject to arbitrary prison rules beyond a sentencing judge’s reach, Burke wrote that they provide “prisoners with incentives to conform their behavior to what society will accept.”
“Defendant argues that good-conduct credit is not like parole because obeying prison rules does not demonstrate rehabilitation. We flatly reject that notion,” he wrote, adding the credits provide the “opportunity to exhibit maturity and rehabilitation.”
Neville, however, complained that the credit is “conditional and constitutes only a mere possibility of an earlier release.” He complained that Dorsey’s possible release after 38 years “will depend on his ability to maintain a near-perfect disciplinary record.”
As a consequence, Neville concluded Dorsey’s “court-imposed 76-year sentence constitutes a de facto life sentence because it exceeds the 40-year threshold established in Buffer.”
There is no question the court’s ruling is a setback for lawyers who are challenging long sentences imposed on juvenile murderers.
In Champaign County, adult inmates convicted of murder as juveniles have both succeeded and failed in winning sentence reductions under the new rules.
The U.S. Supreme Court also has trimmed back its initial ruling on lengthy sentences. It recently ruled that sentencing judges are merely required to consider a young killer’s age and immaturity before imposing a long sentence. They are not required to find that the defendant is beyond rehabilitation.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings in these cases have been guided by arguments that youthful murderers are entitled to lesser sentences because they are immature, impulsive and more subject to peer pressure than adults. As a consequence, the court said, they deserve penalties that will allow them the opportunity to live a meaningful life when they are released.
What those general claims mean in terms of specific sentences, however, have proved difficult to define except on a case-by-case basis.
