Jim Dey | GOP feigning outrage over 'governor of Chicago'
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
That’s not funny!
Why is the current state of politics so grim and humorless? One reason is because politicians have become so grim and humorless, often out of a sense of self-preservation.
Here’s a recent example.
Illinois Republicans this week are pretending to be outraged by a joke Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker told at the recent world climate gathering in Glasgow, Scotland.
The following news account triggered the phony GOP case of the vapors.
“The governor got a big laugh when he described being at the United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow and meeting people who didn’t know what it meant to be ‘the governor of Illinois.’ He found it was easier to describe himself as the ‘governor of Chicago.’”
“We’re not sure if Pritzker is aware, but there is much more to Illinois than just Chicago!” Republicans stated in a fundraising pitch. “Maybe if our governor spent more time addressing our lagging economic recovery ALL ACROSS OUR STATE, he wouldn’t forget about the rest of Illinois.”
Pritzker responded to the GOP jibe by saying, predictably, that “apparently, they don’t have much to complain about.”
“It was a joke. I was pointing out, though, that people know the great global city of Chicago and the name of Chicago everywhere in the world,” he said. “They may be less frequently aware of what state Chicago is in.”
Well, of course. But they say if you have to explain a joke, it isn’t funny.
But what’s really not funny is feigning moral outrage over nothing and weaponizing the humor necessary to help everyone get through the day.
Republicans, of course, are not alone in this practice. All practitioners of this dark or pretend-dark approach should remember that acting like a sour puss isn’t particularly appealing.
Pritzker’s numbers
The state of Illinois is a financial dumpster fire, but that doesn’t mean those running it are in political trouble.
This bit of political reality was affirmed by a recent poll conducted by The Illinoize, an online political newsletter produced by former WDWS radio reporter Patrick Pfingsten.
He concluded that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in good shape for re-election in 2022 based on his current 50 percent approval rating.
The poll also showed that 45 percent disapprove of his performance in office while 5 percent of respondents had no opinion.
The poll, which was conducted by McHenry-based pollster Victory Geek, solicited opinions from “around 800 respondents” via its automated telephone poll process. The Illinoize did not disclose the poll’s margin of error.
“When surveyed against a generic Republican candidate in the 2022 general election, 49 percent of voters chose Pritzker, 41 percent chose a Republican, and around 10 percent (due to rounding) are undecided,” the Illinoize reported.
The 50 percent figure for Pritzker, a Democrat, is not strikingly large. But it’s great compared to President Joe Biden’s historically low public-opinion poll ratings that Democrats fear will generate big losses in the November 2022 general election
Illinois, of course, is a solid blue state. Democrats hold both U.S. Senate seats, all statewide offices, supermajorities in the General Assembly and a state Supreme Court majority.
The poll numbers do not mean that all is well for Pritzker, who is seeking a second four-year term. His previous poll numbers were significantly higher.
The decline has given some Republicans hope that Pritzker can be defeated. But the GOP is plagued by a lack of money and a lack of strong candidates for statewide office, including governor.
Indeed, recent elections have shown Republicans cannot win statewide unless they nominate a strong candidate while Democrats run a weak one. Even in that environment, numbers show, the Republican candidate can win a state race only by a narrow margin.
The Illinoize poll wasn’t all good news for Pritzker. It revealed that 61 percent of voters believe Illinois is on the wrong track. Given the state’s intractable problems, it’s a wonder the number wasn’t higher. An amazing 35 percent expressed the view that Illinois is headed in the “right direction.”
Public-opinion polls, of course, are mere snapshots of time, capable of moving dramatically in any direction based on events.
But Pritzker’s been in office nearly three years, and the people in Illinois’ 102 counties have had plenty of time to judge him. So far, he’s doing well politically while his low-profile GOP opponents remain at loose ends.
No hope
Everyone who’s paying attention knows Illinois faces desperate financial problems with its public pensions.
The state’s public pensions are dramatically underfunded. But many municipal pensions in Illinois’ 102 counties are in even worse shape when it comes to meeting their obligations.
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali recently addressed the problem after being forced to transfer $4 million from the city’s general operating budget to its public-safety pensions.
“The only choices that we have right now until we can work with Springfield to fix the broken system is those band-aid approaches, those short-term strategies, because we’re in a survival mode,” Ali said.“... Under the current structure we have, we’ll never catch up, not in our lifetimes.”
News reports indicate Peoria currently contributes $27 million to pensions each year but continues to fall deeper in the hole because actuarially required contributions are $40 million.
City officials tried to address the pension issue by approving a special public-safety-pension property tax of up to $300 per year. But they discontinued it because it didn’t raise sufficient revenue.
Ali would be well advised not to hold her breath waiting for the governor and legislators to address the issue. They have shown little interest in doing anything for years now.
Collectively, Illinois’ local public pension systems face $75 billion in debt to local pension systems, a sum that will continue to grow.
Local WCIA boys in the news
Dan Roan and Wynn Smiley, both alumni of WCIA-TV, were in the news this week, but for different reasons.
Roan created a stir when Robert Feder’s online Chicago media column announced that he plans to retire as a sportscaster from Chicago’s WGN television station.
Smiley, executive director of the national Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, made news of a different sort. He was cast as the designated villain in a CBS “60 Minutes” piece involving the hazing-related death from alcohol poisoning of a student at an ATO chapter at Washington State University.
(Those interested can view the hazing episode on the “60 Minutes” website.)
Roan, now 68, left WCIA to join WGN in 1984. Feder reported that Roan told an Iowa newspaper last summer that he will retire in February after 45 years in the TV business.
That came as a surprise to station management, which doesn’t want that station’s sports director and anchor to go.
“Dan is an icon in Chicago with a tremendous impact on WGN for nearly 40 years,” WGN news director Dominick Stasi told Feder in a follow-up report. “We have had several discussions as Dan starts to look at the next chapter in his life. He has an eye on retiring sometime in 2022, but no exact date has been set.”
So is he going in February? Or will ruthless station managers imprison Roan in golden handcuffs?
As for Smiley, he’s a former WCIA news veteran who joined the national ATO organization in 1991 and became executive director in 1997.
He talked with “60 Minutes” reporter Anderson Cooper for his story on the 2019 death of Washington State ATO pledge Sam Martinez.
As part of an initiation, pledges consumed dangerous amounts of alcohol. Cooper reported that tests revealed Martinez had consumed “five times the legal limit.”
Law officers later complained that fraternity members did not fully cooperate in the death investigation, which is no surprise because they faced criminal prosecution.
CBS reported that ultimately, “Alpha Tau Omega settled the lawsuit brought by Sam Martinez’s parents without admitting wrongdoing,” Washington State removed its recognition of the campus chapter and ATO “revoked its charter.”
In addition, “seven fraternity members have been sentenced to between one and 19 days in jail for serving alcohol to minors.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.