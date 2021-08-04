Local state Rep. Carol Ammons’ new Illinois House committee no longer has no members or pending business.
Following last week’s report about the June 30 appointment of Ammons, D-Urbana, as chairwoman of the new House Committee on Small Business, Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Speaker Chris Welch appointed nine Democrats to serve on the panel, including state Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur.
The timing of the committee’s creation and Ammons’ appointment raises questions, because in May, Welch removed Ammons from his leadership team after a dispute over how she presided over a House debate.
The loss of the conference chairwoman post cost Ammons $18,500, the stipend that went on top of the roughly $70,000 standard salary for legislators. But Welch’s decision to create a new committee for Ammons to run restored $10,574 in the form of a stipend for overseeing the committee.
Welch’s appointments, however, raised an additional question — whether he named committee members only because of news media inquiries.
The News-Gazette inquired about the Ammons appointment in the afternoon of July 28. Welch made the nine appointments the next day.
His spokeswoman, Jaclyn Driscoll, said the two events are unrelated.
“The caucus was contacted July 1, long before any of your inquiries, to get in touch with our chief of staff if they’d like to be on the committee. Time must be allowed for that, and as already mentioned, there was a lot of interest,” said Driscoll, who contended that “appointing members to a committee takes longer than one day.”
So far, no Republicans have been assigned to the committee by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, who wrote a letter Monday to Ammons that expressed surprise about the committee’s sudden creation and sought advice on the kinds of people best suited to serve.
Before Welch’s action, the Illinois House had 46 committees for its 118 members.
Durkin noted that they included four full committees and three subcommittees that oversee “all the topics of your special committee.”
“Without a clear definition of what the work of your newly created committee will be, it is difficult to appoint members that can bring their expertise to this topic ... whatever it may be,” he wrote to Ammons.
Durkin’s letter, skeptical in tone, sought multiple explanations.
“Could you please inform my office of your intent with (the committee)? Could you also address why Speaker Welch viewed it as so special at this point in session to create the committee, in light of all the other standing committees on this topic, and what types of legislation you believe should be assigned to the committee instead of the current standing committees that have expertise on the subject?” Durkin wrote.
So far, Ammons has refused to respond to questions about her new position. A spokesperson last week referred all questions to Welch’s office and did not respond Tuesday to inquiries about Durkin’s letter.
Durkin said if Ammons does not reply to his letter, he will not appoint any GOP members to what he suggested is a redundant committee.
A Durkin spokeswoman reiterated that he will act “once Rep. Ammons responds with the answers to his questions in the letter.”
Driscoll did issue a general statement on the situation Tuesday. She said that “tech innovation” and “small businesses” are “engines of local economies.”
“We are laser-focused on supporting small businesses now and into the future,” she said in a written statement.
Driscoll contended there was “tremendous interest in this special committee from both lawmakers and the small-business community.”
There’s no question that Illinois has great interest in encouraging business expansion and development of high technology. The General Assembly, including the House, currently devotes great attention to those subjects in the existing committee structure, as Durkin noted.
He identified four existing committees — Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and IT; Economic Opportunity and Equality; International Trade and Commerce; and Labor and Commerce — as already overseeing small business, tech innovation and entrepreneurship.
In addition, Durkin identified three labor subcommittees — Business and Innovation; Wage Policy and Study; and Workforce Development — as existing vehicles addressing the issues under jurisdiction of the new committee chaired by Ammons.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.