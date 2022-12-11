Jim Dey | GOP legislator spared house move by defeat at polls
Republican state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi won her re-election bid — sort of — by losing.
She came up on the short end by 364 votes. But the news good is that Mazzochi, her husband and their two children won’t have to move to a new residence in a new Illinois House district.
At the same time as she is not moving to a new house, Mazzochi won’t return to Springfield for a while, if at all.
If that sounds complicated, remember this is Illinois, where politics is a blood sport.
Mazzochi’s losing re-election bid was fated a year ago, when supermajority Democrats drew new political House and Senate district maps designed to enhance their supermajorities.
Boldly admitting they gerrymandered Mazzochi’s old district — the 47th — for “political reasons,” the Democratic move prompted her to run in the new 45th district that contained part of her current district.
“My old district was Democratic plus-10. The new district was Democratic plus two. I actually out-performed the district,” Mazzochi said.
That was not enough. According to the certified results, Mazzochi lost by 364 votes out of more than 43,000 cast to Democrat Jenn Douglass, a fellow Elmhurst resident.
While Douglass has claimed victory, Mazzochi has not conceded defeat.
Ahead on election night, Mazzochi’s lead disappeared as DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczermarek counted mail-in ballots.
Therein lies Mazzochi’s complaint, one that prompted her to go to court and has her contemplating further action.
“There are a lot of options on the table,” Mazzochi said.
Whether any are good remains to be seen. Recounts are expensive and time-consuming. The legal battle over the recount of the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s race took nearly three years, longer than the two-year term for a House seat.
Mazzochi was one of numerous gerrymandering targets. She was chosen as the subject of a series of columns focusing on how a gerrymander target responds to being marked for extinction.
A lawyer who focuses on “life sciences law, particularly patent law in the medical/pharmaceutical areas,” Mazzochi became involved in public life after being appointed to the board of the scandal-marred College of DuPage.
She was appointed to fill a vacant House seat in 2018 and elected in 2020.
As a House member, Mazzochi won recognition for her political talent and Democrats’ ire for her sharp questioning of their legislative proposals.
At the same time, political turf surrounding her old 47th district invited Democratic contemplation of gerrymandering options.
There’s no question Democrats maximized their electoral opportunities.
They redrew 17 U.S. House Districts with the expectation of winning 14, and they achieved their goal. They hoped to expand their current supermajority in the current state House and Senate, and they did.
But taking out Mazzochi challenged Democrats, and Mazzochi charged they got some illegal help from the DuPage County clerk.
Mazzochi’s initial challenge alleged the clerk, a Democrat, verified mail-in ballots by comparing signatures on the ballots with signatures on requests for ballots.
State law requires clerks to compare the ballot signatures with signatures on official voter registration records.
When the clerk ignored her ballot-counting complaint, Mazzochi went to court. She won a judge’s order directing the clerk’s office to use voter registration records for signature comparisons. The judge called the clerk’s approach “an obvious way to commit vote fraud.”
The appellate court, however, concluded the courts have no authority to intervene, but said merits of the signature issue could be addressed in recount litigation.
Mazzochi said that ruling “essentially enables a county clerk to commit vote fraud with no consequences” and “disenfranchises legal voters.”
She insists the fight is not over. But it is for now.
Mazzochi fought the gerrymander, and the gerrymander won.
