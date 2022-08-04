Jim Dey | GOP state party election not the shootout some predicted
While Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was leading a takeover of the state Democratic Party last week, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey reportedly was trying to do the same thing with his party.
Pritzker won his battle, defeating proxy foe U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin by replacing Durbin’s choice for party chairwoman with his own.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Chicago, withdrew from the contest the day before Saturday’s scheduled vote, where state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Chicago, the governor’s preferred candidate, was elected the new chairwoman.
Bailey, however, saw only two of his reported seven endorsed candidates elected as members of the Republican State Central Committee.
The GOP committee has 17 members, one for each congressional district in Illinois.
It’s headed by Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy, who is seeking another term. He acknowledged that Bailey, a farmer and state senator from Clay County, backed candidates for party posts but said the GOP races were not comparable to the Democrats’ fight over party leadership.
“Darren told me he had no plans to replace me,” said Tracy, a Springfield lawyer. “He said he looked forward to working with me.”
Two Bailey-endorsed candidates in area districts were defeated either by vote or by ballot removal for violating filing rules.
Republican state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield easily won election as committeeman from the 13th District. He defeated local Bailey-endorsed Republican Maria Vasquez, who is challenging incumbent state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, for his seat.
In the 15th District, state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, was elected without formal opposition. That’s because Bailey’s candidate, state Rep. Brad Holbrook, R-Shelbyville, failed to file his candidate petition properly, and his name was struck from the ballot.
The two Bailey-backed committeeman candidates who won were Larry Smith in the 14th District (northern Illinois near Chicago) and Chad Weaver in the 17th District (northeastern Illinois).
A Bailey supporter who was not specifically backed by the Bailey faction is former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton. An unsuccessful candidate for the GOP nomination for governor in 2018 and the U.S. House in 2020, Ives ran unopposed.
“It was my easiest election ever,” she joked.
Ives downplayed the conventional wisdom that Bailey was interested in electing a committee majority in an effort to shape the GOP into a more conservative mold.
She suggested some committeeman candidates were more interested in getting Bailey’s endorsement than Bailey was in giving endorsements.
“I think it was nothing more than that,” she said.
Ives also dismissed the idea that endorsements of one person by another are dispositive in localized elections like this. What matters, she said, is “that particular candidate’s relationship with the people (the candidate is) going to serve.”
While not expressing any viewpoint on the committee election, Ives was critical of the party for failing to adequately discuss and explain issues and that she hopes to see committee members make improvements as the election draws near.
Among other projects, Ives distributes a newsletter and oversees a podcast (breakthrough-ideas.com) that emphasize public policy issues.
For his part, Tracy expressed optimism about the Nov. 8 election and Republican prospects.
“This is a critical election and a great opportunity for Republicans,” he said.
Tracy acknowledged that Democrats have far greater financial resources, particularly Pritzker’s multibillion-dollar personal fortune. But he said energetic campaigning and good candidates can overcome the lack of financial resources.
While conceding that “one of my jobs is raising money” for campaign spending, he said “money is not everything.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.