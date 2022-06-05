Jim Dey | GOP's six-way race for governor has become food fight
Illinois is a solid Democratic state, and, from the outside looking in, it appears the Republican gubernatorial candidates intend to keep it that way.
The six-candidate race for the GOP nomination is a jumbled mess — four candidates trailing far behind in the polls and the two leaders waging scorched-earth campaigns against each other.
The ostensible front-runner — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin — has a compelling life story. He was born in poverty and worked hard to achieve success — serving in the military, becoming a lawyer and then mayor of a large city.
But as a gubernatorial candidate, he’s distinguished himself mostly by his reticence, bordering on refusal, to answer policy and political questions in a straightforward way.
When candidates refuse to speak, it’s because they either have nothing of substance to offer or they’re weighing every word for its political effect.
Irvin’s principal opponent is state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a small-town farmer who comes across as an angry conservative who rejects every tenet embraced by the liberal Chicago Democrats who run the state. While attractive to some, anger never has had a broad political appeal.
So while Irvin is criticized for not being forthright, Bailey suffers from his over-abundance of candor about his resentments.
As a group, the GOP candidates are a credible bunch. Irvin and Bailey are solid achievers in their very different spheres. Businessman Jesse Sullivan, who grew up in Salem, has a stunning resume. Gary Rabine is a self-made successful businessman, while Max Solomon is a immigrant from Nigeria who practices law and teaches.
Then there’s the sixth candidate — former military lawyer Paul Schimpf of downstate Waterloo.
He prosecuted Saddem Hussein for war crimes, served in the Illinois Senate for four years and carried the GOP standard in a hopeless attorney-general campaign against Democrat Lisa Madigan.
Qualifications aside, that’s a thin political resume on which to run for governor. With little money to fuel his efforts, Schimpf comes in near the bottom of the polls — around 2 percent.
That’s why it was a surprise when the Chicago Tribune endorsed Schimpf for the GOP nomination.
The Trib acknowledged most voters have “barely heard” of Schimpf and conceded that he “is far behind” in the polls. But it argued the 51-year-old is best equipped to run and govern a state with a Democratic legislature.
The first claim — Schimpf would be a strong candidate in November — is problematic — the GOP has little money, while multibillionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker has infinite resources.
The GOP has its big spenders — businessmen Ken Griffin and Richard Uhlein — but they’re backing Irvin and Bailey, respectively.
If Irvin loses the primary, Griffin could well give up on Illinois, as he has suggested he might do, and move his business from Chicago to New York.
If Bailey’s my-way-or-the-highway effort falls short, Uhlein will be inclined to leave his my-way-or-the-highway cash in his wallet.
Anyway one slices it, the GOP looks to be going nowhere in the race for governor, a victim of too many candidates stoking much division among themselves.
There’s no guarantee, of course. The best thing going for the Republicans is the Democrats and vice versa. Each has the capacity to make the other look like an acceptable alternative to frustrated voters.
The phrase “anything can happen” is a cliche, but it’s a cliche because it’s true. Just consider the events of the last two, four or six years if you doubt it. Who’d a thunk any of it?
But for now at least, the GOP effort to win the governor’s office bears a striking resemblance to a train wreck.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.