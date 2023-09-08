Let’s see if readers can follow the bouncing rhetoric.
Newly designed small nuclear reactors — known as SNRs — are “very beneficial,” but maybe not.
They also “seem” to “work very well” and “be safe,” but who can really say without “several years of testing”?
Legislation to lift the 23-year-old ban on nuclear power in Illinois is a good idea until it isn’t.
Those positions, which cover the lot, belong to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who recently vetoed legislation lifting the nuclear-energy ban after appearing to back it.
No wonder Springfield political analyst Rich Miller concluded that the governor “appears to be playing both sides on this topic.” But that tactic only goes so far.
What happens when the General Assembly meets for its fall veto session (Oct. 24-Nov. 9)?
The legislation — S.B. 76 — passed with strong bipartisan majorities, attracting far more votes than the three-fifths needed to override.
But will there be a vote? Ah, more mystery.
Pritzker gave a number of explanations for his veto, one being that he did so at “the request of the leadership team of House Speaker Chris Welch.”
But Welch was among numerous Democrats who voted to end the moratorium. Despite that, initial reports stated that Welch deferred to Pritzker’s wishes and did not allow an override vote. Since then, news reports stated he’s either undecided on how to handle the situation or will allow the Democratic caucus to choose how to proceed.
Just as is the case with Pritzker’s positions, readers can review Welch’s multiple plans and pick the one they like best.
But here’s the rub. Illinois has established a 2050 deadline to meet its clean-energy needs with wind and solar power. The federal government has established a 2035 goal to do the same.
Both dates are years ahead, leaving plenty of time for state and federal legislators to modify plans if and when it becomes clear their objectives are unrealistic.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Geneseo, sponsored the legislation to end the nuclear-energy moratorium. She and other legislative supporters ask why the state should wait when it can start to prepare now to supplement the predicted wind-/solar-energy shortfalls.
Nuclear power currently provides 53 percent of the state’s needs. With the state’s roster of nuclear plants rapidly aging, there’s a time limit on how long they will continue in their current role as majority energy supplier in Illinois and other states.
That’s why the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has invested an estimated $400 million to accelerate the development and deployment of SNRs, like the ones Duke Energy is installing in North Carolina.
Politically speaking, the nuclear-power issue is small potatoes. After all, how many people will get excited about legislation that ends a nuclear-power moratorium when all that does is allow the private sector to contemplate but not necessarily pursue such an option?
On the other hand, Pritzker’s veto won enthusiastic applause from environmental groups, a key component of the state and national political base he’ll need if he runs for a third term as governor or takes a shot at the presidency in 2024 and/or 2028.