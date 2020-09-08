The bitter battle over state taxing power continues to escalate.
Told ya.
Now it’s billionaire against billionaire in the political fight involving the most consequential proposed constitutional amendment in state history.
A few weeks ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker invested $56.5 million of his personal fortune to help pass an amendment that would repeal the state’s constitution’s flat-tax mandate and permit legislators to put a progressive income-tax system in place.
Now another billionaire — Chicago’s Ken Griffin — has ponied up $20 million from his multibillion-dollar fortune to defeat Pritzker’s plan.
The combined $70 mil-
lion-plus is chump change to Pritzker and Griffin. But the money will finance enough television, radio and direct-mail advertising to carpet bomb all of Illinois’ 102 counties with pro- and anti-messages.
“It’s vastly more mon-
ey than we’ve ever spent on a proposed constitutional amendment. I doubt if we’ve ever spent more than $5 million or $6 million on a ballot question,” said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Pritzker, owing to his 2018 election as governor, is a household name in Illinois. Griffin, a Chicago philanthropist and businessman, is well known only in limited circles.
But both pack bulging wallets and don’t mind spending on worthy causes — political or otherwise.
Pritzker, who has an estimated personal fortune of $3.4 billion, is the beneficiary of family wealth. Griffin, a self-made billionaire hedge-fund manager, has an estimated $15 billion fortune. He started his career as a sophomore at Harvard.
Pritzker representatives were quick to denounce Griffin, characterizing him as a selfish businessman who, despite his staggering wealth, wants to avoid a bigger tax bill.
“It’s no surprise he’s now doing everything he can to protect the special deal he gets under Illinois’ current tax system. If Mr. Griffin would like to explain why he thinks it’s fair that he pays the same tax rate as our nurses and grocery-store clerks, that’s a conversation we welcome having,” said Vote Yes For Fairness Chairman Quentin Fulks.
Griffin rejected that attack, claiming that higher taxes will continue to encourage people to leave Illinois.
“... for the past decade, as Illinois has lost more residents than any other state in the nation ... two tax increases have already failed to improve our situation, and what’s now being marketed to voters under the guise of a ‘fair tax’ is nothing more than a graduated-tax scheme engineered to extract the greatest amount of money possible from all Illinois taxpayers,” he said. “As we’ve seen in other states with a graduated-tax scheme, everyone inevitably pays a higher rate.”
It’s unclear to what extent the public is focused on this proposed change in tax policy. But with Democrats in firm control of Illinois government and no other statewide competitive contests, Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax is the most interesting state issue up for a vote.
It’s widely believed that the Illinois Constitution, which was adopted in 1970, owes its passage to its flat-tax mandate, which requires any income tax to be a single flat rate on all taxpayers.
That restriction irritated those who wished to impose, for a variety of reasons, a progressive tax plan allowing multiple rates on rising levels of income.
Now, after 50 years of frustration, progressive-tax-plan proponents are getting their first real shot at changing the rules. They believe it’s more fair to make higher earners pay at higher rates. Mostly, however, they covet the additional revenue a progressive system would generate.
Pritzker estimates the state would generate another $3 billion-plus in revenue if the amendment passes and a tax schedule adopted by the Legislature in anticipation of that approval takes effect.
Opponents, however, argue that Pritzker’s soak-the-rich approach will be one more incentive for people to leave the state. They also warn that tax rates targeting those earning more than $250,000 can be revised to raise taxes on middle-income earners.
So how will all the money — plus more millions that could be contributed to either side — affect the outcome? No one can say.
But the rules do not favor passage because the Illinois Constitution requires that a proposed amendment must receive supermajority support to win approval.
Because fewer voters participate in elections farther down the ballot than those who vote on upper-ballot races, the constitution states an amendment is passed “if approved by either three-fifths of those voting on the amendment or a majority of those voting in the election.”
With 55 percent support considered akin to a landslide, the pro-amendment camp faces the challenge of overcoming the formidable 60 percent hurdle.
That’s why Pritzker has invested personally — and will continue to do so — in passing an amendment he considers crucial to his tenure as governor.
Pro-amendment supporters have already begun their advertising. The opposition hasn’t yet started but surely will soon now that this battle of the billionaires has jumped to a whole new level.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.