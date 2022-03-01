Jim Dey | Governor skates to another political victory in gerrymandering game
Gov. J.B. Pritzker may not look like a hockey player.
But last week, he skated his way to a hat trick, three goals in a single game. His triumph came in the courts, not on the ice, when a judge signed off on the last of Pritzker’s three feats of gerrymandering — the state legislature, Illinois’ congressional map and, for the first time in more than 50 years, the state courts.
That’s impressive, especially for a chief executive who pledged his opposition to the ruthless political practice when he was running for governor in 2018.
But that was then. Pritzker was hustling votes in a three-way primary race and wanted to appeal to good-government Democrats.
And this is now — he’s an incumbent governor who realizes how instrumental this age-old practice can be in leveraging political power into even more political power.
What looks like the final nail in the gerrymandering coffin was driven by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan, who dismissed a lawsuit filed by Madison County that challenged recent legislation dividing that county into three judicial subcircuits.
Since the Illinois Supreme Court recently certified two vacancies in the disputed subcircuit, Cadigan ruled he has no authority to reverse that decision and dismissed the lawsuit.
Calling the new law “rotten,” State’s Attorney Thomas Haine promised an appeal, because “this issue needs to be fully decided on the merits.”
Democrats targeted two appointed Madison County circuit judges running for election in November as Republicans. Instead of running countywide, the two will run in a subcircuit of the county in which neither resides.
In addition to challenging the impact on Madison County, Haine attacked the constitutionality of legislators converting multi-county circuitwide elections into countywide or subcircuit races. Democrats revised the rules to make it easier to elect Democrats in areas currently perceived as more supportive of Republicans.
For example, the successors to two Champaign County circuit judges elected from the six-county Sixth Judicial Circuit — judges Jason Bohm and Roger Webber — will be elected by Champaign County voters.
Prior to the Madison County judicial lawsuit, plaintiffs representing Mexican Americans, the NAACP and the Republican Party filed a federal lawsuit that alleged new state House and Senate maps were racially discriminatory.
A federal panel, however, held that the Democrats’ maps were gerrymandered for legally acceptable partisan purposes, not for legally improper motives of racial bias.
After super-majority Democrats in Springfield finished their statehouse gerrymanders, they moved on to the new congressional districts.
By the time they finished slicing and dicing the state into 17 congressional districts, Democrats said they expect to win 14 of the state’s 17 congressional districts in the November election.
Apparently resigned to their fates, neither Republicans nor any other groups have challenged the congressional maps.
Following the state and federal map process, Democratic leaders focused on the judiciary, redrawing boundaries in four of the five Supreme Court and appellate court districts.
Illinois’ First District is made up of Cook County, which has elected three Democratic Supreme Court justices since it was established in the early 1960s.
The remaining four districts in Illinois’ other 101 counties have gone through a political transition that threatens the Democrats’ permanent — it’s now 4-3 — high court majority.
So they moved counties hither and yon — Champaign County was moved from the 4th to the 5th district — to ensure Democrats maintain their majority in the November election.
Madison County enjoyed initial success after filing its lawsuit. The judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law. But a state appeals court ruled the TRO was entered prematurely and sent the case back to Cadigan for further review and, eventually, last week’s dismissal.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.