Not that he gave it a lot of thought, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker did the unthinkable this week.
In a state groaning under the collective weight of billions of dollars in public-pension debts, he signed legislation that increases retirement benefits and further depletes the near-bankrupt fund that pays them.
The good news is that taxpayers outside Chicago will not be affected by the increased pension costs for Chicago firefighter pensions. Still, the Legislature’s decision to pass this pension boost and the governor’s decision to sign it paints a disturbingly clear picture showing just how disengaged the yahoos in Springfield are when it comes to fiscal reality.
Of course, that’s not the governor’s problem.
He and his minions get to play Santa Claus, throwing cash down onto grateful recipients. They have the added pleasure of casting Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the role of the Grinch — complaining about the governor’s generosity while trying to figure out how to pay for it.
Needless to say, Lightfoot was angered by Pritzker’s action, calling it the “exact wrong” decision.
“This bill is fiscally irresponsible and validates a Springfield practice of cutting backroom deals without full transparency and debate,” she said.
Of course it was a backroom deal. How many pols take special care of a few at the expense of the many by making their unsavory arrangements in the front parlor?
Pritzker’s decision to sign the legislation represents a special favor to a politically potent special interest at public expense.
He owes the firefighter unions for their past support, and he’s depending on that support again when he runs for re-election next year.
Backers of the legislation dressed it up in a neat package of “fairness.” It ensures that roughly 2,200 firefighters born after Jan. 1, 1966, get 3 percent annual compounded cost-of-living increases in their pension benefits. They were receiving 1.5 percent annual increases that were not compounded.
Chicago firefighters born before that date already receive the 3 percent annual compounded increases. So the change puts all firefighters on the same financial footing.
Hooray for fairness — right? That, of course, depends on how much fairness Chicago taxpayers can afford.
The city has serious financial problems, and the boost will cost a fortune. Yvette Shields, a writer for The Bond Buyer, a trade publication that covers the municipal-bond industry, estimated it will run “$18 million to $30 million annually and up to $823 million in full by 2055, when the fund is slated to reach a 90% funded ratio.”
At the same time — and more ominously — she reported that a proposal to do the same for the police fund “carries a steeper price tag of up to $90 million annually and $2.6 billion through 2055.”
Lightfoot said the firefighter boost will mean “another” in a long string of property-tax increases.
The problem is compounded by the firefighter pension’s serious financial problem — it’s just 18 percent funded, meaning its obligations far outweigh its assets.
But that’s just an irrelevant detail in a state where politics always has — and probably always will — trumped policy.
The goo-goos — good-government types — can prattle on endlessly about the importance of effective stewardship of limited financial resources, as they did on the firefighter pension bill.
Chicago Civic Federation President Laurence Msall, among those who spoke out in opposition, characterized the legislation as “unhinged from the economic reality facing Chicago property taxpayers.”
But that’s easily ignored noise to traditional Chicago and Illinois pols, because there’s no price to pay for making expedient decisions.
Most people pay little attention to the complexities of government in Illinois.
The more complex the issue, the less attention they pay. Talk of public-pension problems puts them to sleep.
They elect people to run things the right way.
Unfortunately, our legislators have demonstrated time and again that, collectively, they are untrustworthy.
In signing the firefighter pension bill, Pritzker embraced his political self-interest. His action was hardly precedent-setting, just more proof that business as usual continues as usual.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.