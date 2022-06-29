Jim Dey | Governor's biggest win came in advance of election day
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is celebrating a smashing victory, but it’s not the one he achieved in Tuesday’s primary election.
His renomination surprised no one. But the governor’s triumph over his version of Public Enemy No. 1 — multibillionaire Chicago businessman Ken Griffin — was a bolt out of the blue.
Last week, Griffin announced that, after years of trying to reverse the state’s political direction, he’s moving himself and his businesses employing roughly 1,000 people to Miami, “a vibrant, growing metropolis that embodies the American dream.”
He insisted that Chicago will “continue to be important to the future (of his businesses), as many of our colleagues have deep ties to Illinois.” But he said Chicago’s high crime and Illinois’ devastating political and financial problems require the move.
Although Griffin previously indicated he might leave, circumstances suggested he had intended to stay.
The self-made multibillionaire, who started his business in a Harvard dorm room, is leaving as construction continues on what Crain’s Chicago business described as a nearly $59 million “four-story penthouse.”
The media reaction to Griffin’s announcement immediately focused on Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary, where Griffin invested millions of dollars in the campaign of Republican Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
Although a Griffin spokesman said the departure announcement has nothing to do with Irvin’s faltering effort, Democrats and some Republicans were gleeful over appearances.
A Wall Street Journal editorial summed up the situation, saying Griffin has spent “millions of his personal fortune trying to rescue Illinois from bad progressive governance. Maybe he figures it’s time to cut his losses.”
Pritzker ran his victory laps behind the scenes. In a public statement, he expressed indifference to Griffin’s decision to leave.
“Countless companies are choosing Illinois as their home, as we continue to lead the nation in corporate relocations and had a record number of start-ups in the past year,” Pritzker said.
There’s a good reason why there is no love lost between the two men.
Griffin has spent millions of dollars backing candidates who oppose Pritzker’s policies, and he has been harshly critical of the thin-skinned governor. Griffin’s greatest success was helping defeat Pritzker’s proposed 2020 progressive-income-tax state constitutional amendment.
At the same time, Pritzker ousted from office former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, whom Griffin had backed, in 2018, and the incumbent is in a strong position to win re-election in 2022. With Griffin’s impending departure, Pritzker is on the verge of eliminating his No. 1 political problem.
But what’s good politically for Pritzker is not necessarily good for Chicago or Illinois. At least that’s what Pyrrhus of Epirus meant when he warned of victories that come at too high a cost.
Over the years, Griffin has paid over $200 million in state income-tax revenue the state needed. Cumulatively, his well-paid employers have contributed much more.
Griffin has also made $1.5 billion in philanthropic donations that paid for, among other things, food programs for schoolchildren and the poor in Chicago, construction of miniature soccer fields across the city, and an 18-mile path along the lakefront that separates runners from cyclists, along with a $125 million gift to the Museum of Science and Industry.
The Chicago Sun-Times quoted a unidentified figure active in philanthropy who said the consequences are disastrous when wealthy philanthropists, like Pritzker and others, leave. He said much more is lost than tax revenue and jobs.
“These (departures) are gonna hurt the front-line charities that are doing so much to help people. Who’s left? It’s heartbreaking. This whole thing is heartbreaking,” he said.
That’s true, but only for those who care. In Illinois, politics always trumps policy.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff