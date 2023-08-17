Over his four-plus years in office, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has pretty much signed every bill sent to him by supermajority legislative Democrats.
Last week, he issue a rare veto of a bipartisan bill that would have ended the state’s decades-long ban on construction of nuclear reactors.
Nuclear power supplies 53 percent of the electricity in Illinois. But Pritzker said he vetoed the bill because of insufficient safeguards for those who “would live and work around these new reactors.”
The governor’s action sets the stage for what potentially could be an interesting turn of events during the fall veto session — a veto override.
On its face, that makes no sense given Democratic dominance of government in Illinois and the traditional party loyalty that generates.
But the numbers indicate strong support for reopening Illinois to new “small modular reactors” that generate clean energy and reduce reliance on greenhouse-gas-emitting sources like coal.
The Illinois Senate voted 39-13 in favor of the legislation — S.B. 76 — while the House approved it 84-22. Both margins exceed the three-fifths majority required to override.
But Democrats who voted for the bill would have to repudiate their prior positions to sustain Pritzker’s veto.
Two local Democrats did not support the legislation. State Sen. Paul Faraci voted no, while state Rep. Carol Ammons did not vote.
Two downstate Democrats — state Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur and state Sen. Doris Turner of Springfield — voted in favor.
Two local Republicans — state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet and state Rep. Mike Marron of Fithian — voted in favor.
The governor attributed part of his veto decision to “the request of the leadership team of House Speaker Chris Welch.” If so, it would be odd, because Welch along with Senate President Don Harmon voted in favor.
Representatives of environmental groups praised Pritzker’s veto. Enthusiastic advocates of wind and solar, they view other energy sources with suspicion. Sierra Club Illinois Director Jack Darin said the legislation would jeopardize “our progress toward Illinois’ clean-energy future.”
Illinois has set a 2050 deadline to achieve 100 percent clean energy. Getting there solely through wind and solar energy, however, will be difficult.
That’s why supporters of the legislation say it’s necessary to produce more clean energy from nuclear sources.
One of them, state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, who sponsored the legislation, said wind and solar “don’t have the infrastructure or technology to provide” Illinois with the energy it needs.
She said the governor’s claim that the bill could open the door to large reactors rather than the smaller ones is “just not true.”
Even if it is, however, utility companies have had costly and difficult experiences building nuclear-power plants that they do not wish to repeat. One good example is the Clinton Power Station, source of a yearslong headache for what was once Illinois Power.
Earlier this year, the governor simultaneously spoke favorably of the legislation and distanced himself from it. He said the “devil is in the details.”
After his veto, he again spoke favorably of small modular reactors, expressing hope that future legislation “would address this regulation gap.”
The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission oversees nuclear-plant construction. In 2020, it issued issued its final safety-evaluation report on a design for a small modular reactor from a company called NuScale Power. The commission’s Office of Nuclear Energy said that “put NuScale on track to receive a full design certification” by August 2021.
It attributed that “milestone” to “more than $400 million in federal funds to accelerate the development and deployment of SMRs.”