Jim Dey | Governor's pitch a bit of a curveball
Diving back in to another round of quick takes on people and events that were being talked about this week:
J.B.’s unconventional ways
When governors try to lure businesses from other states, they generally make bottom-line pitches to their targets.
They emphasize potential reductions in labor costs, offer incentives like tax rebates and point out lower tax rates that can make companies more efficient and profitable.
But in a recent series of letters to high-profile businesses in Texas — companies like Oracle, Dell, Hewlett Packard and Silicon Laboratories — Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered a different incentive. He said Illinois is the place to be for those who are seeking an abortion.
“Significant majorities of women and young people ... aren’t too interested in living in a place where abortion isn’t available,” Pritzker wrote in his solicitation letters.
On top of that, Pritzker said Illinois will greet new companies “with same-day voter registration.”
“Your company is at a crossroads: you can go where the country is going or you can stay in a state that strips its residents of their dignity,” Pritzker wrote.
He wisely didn’t mention Illinois’ state income tax (Texas doesn’t have one), or its highest-in-the-nation property taxes, or its political and economic dysfunction that has caused more people to leave the state than move in as Texas’ population continues to grow.
But salesmen sell what they have to sell, and Pritzker contends that Illinois “aligns with your company’s values to ensure women succeed.”
The governor, of course, is trying to make political hay out of a Texas law that its proponents claim will significantly discourage, if not end, access to legal abortion in that state.
The law has yet to face a constitutional challenge in the federal or state courts in Texas. When that happens — and it will — it’s hard to imagine the restrictions surviving constitutional scrutiny.
After all, as a result of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, seeking an abortion is a federally guaranteed constitutional right. Like all constitutional rights — free speech or the right to bear arms or be free from unreasonable searches and seizures — it is not subject to veto by public or private parties.
Easy come, easy go
Wherever there’s money, there are people either stealing it or trying to do so.
The best example is former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell, who embezzled nearly $54 million from the City of Dixon between 1983 and 2012. Crundwell was recently released from federal prison.
Now she’ll be succeeded there by former Kankakee public official Richard G. Simms. The 74-year-old Simms was sentenced this past week at the Urbana federal courthouse to nine months in prison for defrauding his employers of more than $2 million.
In addition to requiring Simms to pay restitution, U.S. Judge Colin Bruce also ordered that Simms serve 24 months of home confinement after he is released from prison.
Federal prosecutors charged that Simms victimized the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency and the city’s Environmental Service Utility from 2014 to 2018 through fraudulent billing from a business owned by him and his daughter.
During that period, Simms was the executive director of KMRA, which served Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.
He also was superintendent of the ESU, which serves as Kankakee’s public works and sewer system.
But Simms simultaneously owned Simms Engineering Ltd.
During that 2014-18 period, he received more than $2.5 million in salary and legitimate payments. But he also secured more than $2 million in improper payments “for fraudulent and inflated invoices” to Simms’ engineering firm for purported services that were hidden from his board of directors.
Federal prosecutors, citing sentencing guidelines, asked Bruce to impose a 30-month prison sentence. But Bruce, citing Simms’ age and health woes, opted for the lesser penalty.
How much justice can Madigan’s man afford?
Armed with a grant of immunity, all that Tim Mapes, former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s right-hand man, had to do was truthfully testify. But federal prosecutors allege that Mapes lied to a grand jury investigating the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery probe.
Now Mapes, who is charged with perjury and obstruction of justice, is literally paying the price in legal fees for his alleged wrongdoing. His lawyer fees will, undoubtedly, continue to rise as the government buries his legal team in discovery material.
In a recent legal filing, the government said that between June 8 and Aug. 24, it turned over to the defense “well in excess of 90,000 documents. ... in addition to over 8,000 recordings and other records.”
Describing the discovery material as “voluminous,” prosecutors said “the government anticipates making supplemental productions on a rolling basis.”
As a consequence, Mapes’ lawyers say they need “more time to review” the evidence and suggested the next status hearing be delayed until December.
As Madigan’s enforcer in the General Assembly, Mapes was used to giving orders and having them obeyed. Now he’s become a pawn in a much bigger game, a grain of sand in a desert of legal futility.
He’s among five defendants facing trial in the alleged bribery conspiracy case.
The joint prosecution/defense filing said “the parties have not engaged in plea negotiations to date.”
Redistricting
A three-judge federal district court panel is continuing its review of legal arguments concerning a constitutional challenge to Illinois’ new state legislative maps.
But which maps: the ones passed in May by the General Assembly that relied on population estimates or the ones passed recently that relied on 2020 Census figures?
After a surprising delay, Pritzker answered that question Friday when he signed into law the second set of maps that were sent to him on Sept. 2.
Republicans tried to make some hay out of the unnecessary delay.
“I don’t think many people even realize that he hasn’t signed these maps. They thought it was a foregone conclusion, and yet we haven’t seen anything,” state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, told reporters earlier this week.
After Pritzker signed the new maps into law, Republicans tried to make hay out of that, too.
House Republican leader Jim Durkin noted the repeated promises by Pritzker and other Democrats to support nonpartisan maps and charged that they have double-crossed voters.
“The governor now joins the multitude of Democratic legislators who lied to voters by campaigning for and promising ‘fair maps,’” he said. “Once again, Governor Pritzker has proven that he governs only for the Democratic political insiders and not for the people of Illinois,” he said.
Republicans have been joined in the legal challenge by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund. A group representing Black voters also has communicated the same concerns to the court about how they stand to be treated.
The GOP and Mexican Americans allege the maps illegally diminish their level of representation in the Illinois House and Senate. The Black group has not filed a legal challenge.
Legislative redistricting takes place every 10 years after the census to ensure that federal and state legislative districts are of relatively equal size. Traditionally, the map-drawing party draws the boundary lines to give itself a significant political advantage.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.