State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, recently received rare statewide publicity when he tweaked the noses of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his big-city supporters.
In a tongue-in-cheek protest, he introduced the “If This Is Such a Good Idea, Let’s Start With You” Act.
“The City of Chicago must convert Millennium Park into a solar-energy park by building solar-energy facilities on all open space and mounting solar-energy facilities on structures,” the bill states.
The legislation also would require municipal officials in the Windy City to “place multiple wind-energy facilities in each public park.”
What’s this about? A political double-cross, and a political disconnect.
In another display of “we know better” disdain for downstate, Pritzker backs legislation stripping counties of authority to approve wind-farm sites.
The proposal was passed in the January lame-duck session that followed the 2022 election campaign during which the governor said he favored local control.
Further, the law he now favors reverses a bill he signed in 2019 that gave counties and municipalities oversight authority.
That’s a double double-cross.
All the best people apparently decided that it is unwise to let the yokels down yonder make decisions about where to allow wind farms. One repeal proponent complained about “radical misinformation campaigns” gulling hayseeds into opposing wind farms in their backyards.
That ‘s why Rose cited the “hypocrisy” of the “progressive left and Cook County” politicians making rules others must live with.
“They’ve never even been to some of these counties,” he told Illinois Playbook.
Pritzker’s reversal represents a burr under the saddle of downstaters, one of many that have drawn notice even from Chicago journalists.
In a Chicago Magazine article, Edward McClelland acknowledged Pritzker “isn’t making any friends in Southern Illinois with his laws on guns, abortion and the environment.”
He wrote “Southern Illinois” because Chicagoans generally think of anything outside Cook and the collar counties as rural territory.
McClelland noted that the political divide between multibillionaire Pritzker and the rubes is starkly reflected by voting patterns.
Pritzker won re-election easily — capturing 54.6 percent of the vote. But McClellan noted that most of his votes came from “seven counties in Northeastern Illinois.”
Pritzker carried “only one county south of Springfield” — St. Clair County. Previous Democratic gubernatorial candidates Glenn Poshard and Rod Blagojevich ran strong downstate.
Pritzker, however, is not concerned by that political divide because there is no compelling reason why he should be. Politically, he’s free to do as he pleases.
That lack of concern is reflected by his governance, including signing legislation that shuts down all coal-fired plants by 2046. McClelland noted that “coal mining is the only six-figure job” in counties in deep Southern Illinois.
That’s just one affront. There is also the SAFE-T Act, the criminal-justice reform law that’s perceived by many as friendly to the criminal element and hostile to law enforcement.
Pritzker’s pro-gun-control stance is viewed with suspicion in downstate, where hunting remains popular. So, too, were his school closures and mask mandates, both of which went on way too long and were of questionable value.
Finally, McClelland noted, after first saying he wouldn’t, Pritzker signed gerrymandered legislative maps that enhanced liberal voices at the expense of conservatives.
“Can you blame Downstate for wanting to form its own state?” McClelland asked.
Secession, of course, was a cry of frustration, a bombastic way of making the same point as Rose — that downstaters resent Pritzker’s decisions to govern on behalf of Chicago’s Gold Coast by kicking sand in the face of residents of more rural, less populated areas of Illinois.