Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a busy man.
Like almost all governors, Pritzker’s plate is full. In fact, it’s so full and he’s so distracted that the first-term governor must have forgotten he’s running for re-election next year.
Instead, the governor said he’s consumed with “doing what’s right for people of the state of Illinois and not on politics.”
That sure sounds good. In most cases, his statements of deep concern for the people would be accepted at face value. Unfortunately, there’s one really contradictory fact.
On March 12, Pritzker withdrew $35 million — chump change by his standards — from his multibillion-dollar family fortune and deposited it in his campaign fund. The contribution made news when it was disclosed a week later by the State Board of Elections.
Reminded that his words and his deeds didn’t match, Pritzker disavowed any re-election interest and said the money is intended to combat attacks against him by evil Republicans.
Remember them, the poor slobs? They’re the ones who are not just broke, but also scarce in Illinois, so scarce that it’s virtually impossible for even a marginally competent Democrat to lose a statewide race.
Some may blanch at that assertion, but it’s what the numbers show.
Despite that, Pritzker feels compelled, for reasons known only to politicians like him, to deny the reality of his re-election effort.
But he’s not the only one playing “let’s pretend.” Here’s another of those “You gonna believe me or your lying eyes” claims.
It’s redistricting time in Illinois, and legislative Democrats are promising they will abandon tradition and not gerrymander — the process of drawing lines so as to give the majority party a permanent advantage — federal and state legislative district boundaries.
Redistricting follows the decennial census. It’s intended to ensure that legislative districts are equal in population. It ensures that one legislator in the Illinois House or Senate or the U.S. House doesn’t represent a district with a population twice the size of one or more of their colleagues.
The process is intended to reflect the “one-man, one-vote” rules laid down by the U.S. Supreme Court in a series of major decisions in the 1960s.
But redistricting is about far more than equity. It’s deeply rooted in partisan politics because it allows those in charge of drawing the maps to study voting patterns and draw district boundary lines that — accidentally, on purpose — give them and members of their party a permanent political advantage.
A well-drawn map in 2021 ensures the map-
drawing party a majority until the next redistricting in 2031, and so on.
The challenge facing top state Democratic officials is how to convince the few members of the public who pay attention that they favor competitive maps that ensure wide voter choice while drawing grossly uncompetitive districts that do the opposite. It’s why many, many Illinois legislators run unopposed for re-election or face only token opposition.
While publicly disavowed by politicians of both parties, it’s privately embraced by those same politicians.
Republicans do it. Democrats do it. Even educated fleas do it, at least the ones in Illinois.
Legislative Democrats have three months — June 30 is the constitutionally mandated deadline — to get the job done. They’ll fire up computers loaded with data on voting patterns and meet that deadline with ease.
Then they’ll pronounce their highly partisan maps as the essence of fairness while Republicans shed tears as they denounce the Dems’ handiwork as a gerrymandered morass.
Ordinarily, that would be that. But Pritzker has put himself in a trick bag of sorts. He’s been among those most outwardly enthusiastic about fairly drawn maps.
It’ll be interesting to watch him escape — Houdini-like — from his commitment. But he’s already greased the skids for his disappearing act.
While running for governor, Pritzker called for transferring map-drawing authority from majority legislators to an independent commission directed to produce non-gerrymandered maps.
He subsequently backed off that pledge while promising to veto any redistricting plan drawn by legislators.
He subsequently backed off that plan and promised to study any map plans drawn by legislators and veto them if they are not fair.
That’s his out, just as it is for the map drawers. Fairness is in the eye of the beholder. So get ready. Illinois voters are going to get another round of fairness — good and hard — from their selfless public servants. Some might even notice.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369