Jim Dey | Gubernatorial candidate strives to make a good first impression
A gubernatorial candidate who is either a reiteration of Don
Quixote or an underestimated dragon slayer showed off his wares this week to a small group of local Republicans.
Like many candidates, Jesse Sullivan asked his audience to think about what could be instead of what is.
“Can you imagine saying, ‘I’m proud to be from Illinois,’ not in spite of the state government, but because of it?” he asked.
The answer has to be no. Illinois is so rooted in dysfunction, corruption and debt that Sullivan’s question comes across as more unrealistic rhetoric than viable reality.
But the 37-year-old Petersburg native appears to be serious when he insists that he’ll put an end to the “terrible politics” that is the hallmark of what he says should be an “exceptional” state
But first things first.
Who is this guy who jokes that his name recognition was “negative 1 percent” when he started his campaign?
He’s the youngest and least politically experienced of the five GOP candidates (Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, Chicago-area businessman Gary Rabine and state Sen. Darren Bailey).
He’s a married father of five children and two foster children who notes that he also has “two foster grandchildren.”
His wife, Monique, whom he calls a “saint,” accompanies Sullivan on the road. He meets voters while she home-schools the children.
Like many politicians, Sullivan calls himself a political “outsider.” Unlike many politicians who claim that label, Sullivan actually is an outsider, mostly because he’s too young to have become an insider.
But does he have what it takes to win the GOP nomination and governor’s office? Only time can answer that question. But Sullivan comes across as a guileless candidate whose earnestness makes up for his lack of political polish.
On Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. and going on well into the evening, Sullivan met with voters in several of Illinois’ 102 counties, including Champaign.
As a guest of Dr. Stuart King at the Champaign Country Club, Sullivan participated at a meet-and-greet with a small group of local voters.
King, who emphasized that he is neither raising money for nor endorsing Sullivan, said he thought it was important for community members to have an opportunity to talk “one on one” with the candidate.
After individually greeting guests, Sullivan made brief remarks in which he highlighted his personal background growing up in Petersburg, graduating from St. Louis University, Oxford and Stanford University, working as a volunteer in Haiti and Afghanistan, founding a venture-capital firm and explaining how his religious faith would guide his stewardship of Illinois.
Sullivan said his top priorities will be to address ongoing crime issues, refocus Illinois’ economy into one that is “low regulation and business friendly” and expand educational opportunities for all.
Guided by “faith, family and service,” Sullivan said he will never embrace Illinois’ traditional style of politics.
“I want to go to heaven more than I want to be governor,” he joked.
That kind of rhetoric may seem corny to some, but Sullivan said he wants to “present myself as an authentic person.”
That aw-shucks persona does not mean Sullivan won’t go after the political opposition.
He described incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker as an uber-wealthy but “morally bankrupt” man who promised to oppose to legislative gerrymandering but then signed three gerrymandered political maps — for the General Assembly, state judicial districts and that state’s congressional delegation.
He also contends Pritzker has “done nothing to change the underlying obstacles that keep Illinois from being a great state.”
“Look at the results. The number-one indicator is, ‘Are people coming to our state or leaving?’ They’re leaving in droves,” Sullivan said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.