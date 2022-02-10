Jim Dey | Hard-line approach to virus didn't get job done
The time will come — far in the future, when the pandemic is finally past us — when public-health officials will conduct an after-action report.
Where did the coronavirus come from? Even more important, how well did this nation respond to it?
In other words, what worked and what didn’t? What should be done next time?
In the meantime, of course, people will argue about it — their personal opinions fed by emotions about the impact of the massive disruptions and their feelings on the elected officials who ordered them.
That’s where writer/analysts like Michael Betrus come into the picture. He’s just written his second book on the pandemic — “COVID-19: The Science vs. The Lockdowns.”
He reports that after studying the 50 states and the rules put in place between March 2020 and April 2021, “the key takeaway ... is that tight restrictions had no measurable impact on COVID-19 deaths.”
He contends that “we need to understand that key messaging to those at risk” — protecting the elderly and those with co-morbidities and advising them to be extra cautious — was the best approach.
“If these alone were removed from the COVID-19 deaths, there was no pandemic, a mathematical term requiring 7.4 percent of all deaths attributed to a new illness,” he said.
Considered in that context, Betrus graded the nation’s 50 governors and included Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker among the six in the “complete fail” category. No governor was more aggressive than Pritzker in issuing public mandates, but Betrus said it was all for naught.
“There’s a special place for governors (who) locked kids out of classrooms for a year and a half, ordered sick COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes, did not practice their own orders, shut down tens of thousands of businesses and still couldn’t beat the U.S. average in COVID-19 deaths or excess all-cause deaths,” he wrote.
Betrus reports there’s considerable confusion about COVID-19 death numbers — “up to 40 percent inaccuracies in some places.” Because of that, he concluded “the highest data integrity point ... is looking at how many people in total died against expectations.”
As an example, he said, “if 3 million people died annually” from 2015 to 2019 and then “3.5 million died in 2020 and 2021, the increase is obvious.”
“This is how we measure the pandemic and interventions holistically,” he contends.
If severe restrictions were the best approach, states that imposed them should have experienced fewer deaths per capita than those that did not. But Betrus said comparisons “suggest that hard locking down produced no better results” than protecting the vulnerable and letting the population practice personal responsibility.
Fourteen months into the pandemic, the U.S. was “plus-14 percent in all-cause deaths, meaning more died than expected.”
He said “low-restricted” states like South Dakota were plus-17 while states with much tougher lockdown policies did worse — New Jersey, plus-27 percent; Texas, plus-24; California, plus-22; and New York, plus-20.
Illinois was plus-16.5.
Describing their jobs as “enormously difficult,” Betrus was sympathetic to the burden the pandemic placed on governors.
Governors of states surrounding Illinois received the following grades for the effectiveness of their policies — Iowa, Indiana and Missouri each received Bs, Kentucky received a D, Wisconsin an F. Michigan joined Illinois in the “complete fail” category.
Betrus said only two mitigation tactics worked — “those vulnerable isolating, and social distancing, a form of isolation.”
“The rest of these mitigations (closing schools and businesses and wearing masks) seem like they should have helped, but they just did not,” Betrus concluded.
