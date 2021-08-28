Jim Dey | Hastert's sex-abuse scandal back in the spotlight
Another set of updates and short takes on news items from the past week that have people talking.
Blast from the past
The public has mostly forgotten about the sex-abuse scandal that enveloped former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. He sexually abused some members of the wrestling teams he coached at Yorkville High School.
Once No. 2 — behind the vice president — in the line of presidential succession, Hastert, a Republican, ultimately ended up in prison after the FBI began investigating why he was making large bank withdrawals that added up to $1.7 million.
It turned out Hastert was using the money to pay a confidential $3 million settlement with one of his former wrestlers, a ninth-grader at the time of the abuse. After the disclosure of the scandal, Hastert refused to make any more payments, a decision that prompted the victim to file a lawsuit to obtain the $1.3 million balance.
After considerable pretrial skirmishing, the case is tentatively scheduled to go to trial next month in Kendall County. Assuming no out-of-court settlement is reached, jury selection will begin Sept. 15 with the trial expected to start Sept. 20.
Although Hastert agreed to the settlement, he refused to continue the payments because he alleges his accuser breached their confidentiality agreement by telling associates about the settlement.
Now 79, Hastert was described by a federal judge as a “serial molester” of wrestling team members during his 1965-81 teaching career. He left teaching to enter politics, first being elected to the state Legislature and then, in 1986, to the U.S. House. He served eight years in the speaker’s post, leaving after the 2006 elections to become a lobbyist.
From all appearances, he was enjoying a comfortable retirement when the FBI began investigating his series of his large cash withdrawals. In 2016, he was sentenced to prison, serving 13 months behind bars and paying a $250,000 fine.
More short-terming
For those keeping track of the 22-member Champaign County Board, the key numbers are two and five.
Two represents the number of vacancies on the board, and five is the number of resignations that have been submitted since July 2020.
The latest member to leave is District 5 Democrat Jordan Humphrey, who is moving out of Champaign County.
His resignation, which took effect Aug. 19, came on the heels of District 11 representative Titianna Ammons’ decision to abandon the seat to which she was elected in November 2020.
The departures leaves the board with 20 active members. The vacancies will be filled by nominees chosen by local Democrats and then submitted by County Executive Darlene Kloeppel to the board for approval.
Prior to their Humphrey and Ammons resignations, Democrat DeShawn Williams gave up his District 6 seat almost immediately after his November 2020 election to take a job in the county treasurer’s office.
Williams was replaced on the board briefly by Cameron Raab. But he quit almost as quickly as Williams after deciding to move out of his district. Raab was replaced by Jennifer Lokshin.
District 2 Republican John Clifford left in July 2020, replaced by Diane Michaels.
Large board turnover is a relatively new occurrence. Time was when board members — Democrats and Republicans — would get elected and repeatedly seek re-election.
Newer board members have shown less interest in sticking around. That has raised problems, because it’s not a healthy situation for too many appointed officials to be serving in elective offices.
Don’t ask, don’t tell
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker lays down coronavirus mandates, he doesn’t like to be questioned.
That was apparent this past week when both he and his press secretary became involved in a verbal dust-up with Chicago radio personality Amy Jacobson.
Jacobson set off the exchange when she asked Pritzker about potential plans for “school closings” and the possibility that that might cause “mental-health issues” for students.
After a lengthy response, Pritzker indicated “that’s not something that I would say is currently highlighted on that menu of options.”
Noting a public protest by parents over pandemic policies, Jacobson then suggested that Pritzker “try and calm people’s nerves maybe, or can you, because there are low-risk groups.”
Her statement apparently angered Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh, who was quoted as saying, “Amy, as a supposed reporter, you should probably stop the misinformation. We are done here.”
In play-by-play published on CapitolFax.com, Jacobson then asked if the administration had access to scientific studies showing that mask mandates, like the one Pritzker has imposed on K-12 schools, work.
Pritzker then joined his press secretary in expressing anger at Jacobson.
“You are spreading misinformation. I wish you would stop spreading this information,” the governor said. “You come in here with a political agenda (cross talk), and you spread misinformation. And I just think you should stop. We now need to protect our children, we need to protect the people in our communities, parents, grandparents, teachers. You are working against that [cross talk], and it is extremely upsetting for all of us who are trying to keep the rest of the state safe.”
The transcript, of course, indicates that Jacobson was asking questions, not making statements about what is good policy and what is not.
But her skeptical questions have earned her nothing but scorn from Pritzker and his media team. A former Chicago television reporter, the aggressive Jacobson works at Chicago’s WIND radio.
Politics can be personal
Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin aren’t exactly pals.
Of course, they have their policy and political differences. But there are hard personal feelings that exist for at least two reasons.
Davis is tired of Durbin recruiting Democratic candidates to run against him. Durbin is tired of repeatedly trying — and failing — to come up with a candidate who can beat Davis.
So here we go again.
With Durbin’s backing, Democrat Nikki Budzinksi this week announced that she’s running for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat.
She presumes she’s running against Davis. That’s why she stated in her campaign announcement that “Rodney Davis isn’t getting the job done.”
“The stakes are too high for middle-class families like the one I grew up in to have ineffective leaders in Congress, and I plan to go to Congress and deliver for Illinois,” she said.
Budzinksi is a lifetime politico, working in a number of behind-the-scenes roles for elected Democrats.
Although Budzinkski targeted Davis, it’s not clear to the public what the politics of 2022 will bring. That’s because Democratic legislators have yet to publicly reveal what the newly drawn congressional boundary lines will be.
There has been considerable speculation that they will gerrymander the districts of either Republicans Davis or Adam Kinzinger. But Budzinski’s announcement suggests it’s Davis who has been targeted — once again — for political extinction by Durbin & Co.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.