Jim Dey | Have GOP, Hispanics joined up in a losing cause?
The fight over the Democratic-
drawn state legislative maps that consigns Republicans to political oblivion in Springfield is all over but the shouting — and the litigating.
By the traditional schedule, the fight over redistricting was supposed to be over June 4. That’s when Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially renounced his campaign pledge to oppose legislative gerrymandering and signed into law the new House and Senate maps approved by supermajority Democrats.
But that was never going to be that, given the stakes involved for interested parties who feel victimized by the Democrats’ action.
So far, they number at least two — the Republican Party and a group of Hispanic citizens represented by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.
The first lawsuit challenging the maps was filed in federal court June 9 by Republicans. Two days later, the Hispanics filed their lawsuit.
Both suits feature similar claims, asking for the current maps to be set aside and the redistricting process begun anew.
Key to both arguments is that Democrats did not wait for delayed U.S. Census Bureau numbers that are traditionally a crucial part of redistricting. Numbers generated by the census are used to determine population increases and shifts, making them crucial in drawing district maps that must be of nearly equal population size.
Rather than wait for the delayed census numbers, Democrats used population estimates. To delay would have raised the noxious possibility of Republicans having a role in the redistricting process.
Democrats claim they are on solid legal ground for two reasons.
For starters, the estimates produced maps that they insist give voices to minority communities across the state.
“We stand by our work to ensure everyone has a voice in state government,” Democratic state Sens. Elgie Sims and Omar Acquino said in a joint statement.
Even more important — neither the U.S. Constitution nor the Illinois Constitution require the use of census numbers as a part of the reapportionment process. Correct numbers make for better maps than estimated ones, but this is hard-ball politics.
While acknowledging that census numbers are not required, lawsuit proponents assert that the estimates used are so unreliable as to undermine the current maps’ legitimacy by creating districts of unequal size.
But Harvard law Professor Nick Stephanopoulas, who has worked extensively on reapportionment issues and election law, characterized the challenges to the current maps based on estimates as “a relative longshot.”
The population estimates, he said, represent the “best data” there was available at the time.
That Democrats could have waited for better numbers from the census is, he said, “not strictly relevant,” because the legal issue is what the current maps are, not what they could have been.
Democrats used information from the American Community Survey plus other data they would not identify to draw House and Senate maps that, by design, give them a distinct advantage in maintaining their current supermajorities for the next 10 years.
The Hispanics lawsuit noted that the ACS survey contacts “approximately 2.5 percent of U.S. households” and is not an actual count of people. As a consequence, their lawsuit argues, it runs afoul of the “one man, one vote” requirement and effectively disenfranchises Hispanic voters.
Republicans and Hispanics make up an unlikely coalition because the Hispanics in the General Assembly are Democrats. However, Hispanics have been arguing for years that their growing numbers in Illinois require greater representation in Springfield.
That has created political tension between Black and Hispanic politicians, who often find themselves competing for the same things.
While Hispanics are looking for more power in Springfield, Republicans are seeking to protect their fallen numbers or even gain seats, something that looks difficult under Democratic maps aimed at maintaining the GOP’s superminority status.
While Democrats were determined to draw new legislative and judicial districts to boost their political cause, they delayed drawing the state’s congressional districts. They plan to use census numbers, not ACS estimates, to draw those maps, the reason being congressional seat one-man, one-vote requirements are much stricter than state rules.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.