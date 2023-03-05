Was the Illinois Constitution written to enshrine dishonesty as a key ingredient in the law-making process?
One would hardly think so. But that’s the reality for now and, possibly, forever, in the face of the Illinois Supreme Court’s scheduled March 14 oral arguments on the constitutionality of the controversial SAFE-T Act.
The legislation, among other things, abolishes cash bail, assuring many individuals facing serious criminal charges will be released outright from custody prior to trial.
In December, a Kankakee County judge ruled cash bail abolition unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court subsequently suspended the scheduled Jan. 1 implementation while it reviews Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s appeal of the decision.
The constitutional challenge involves the usual disputes over separation of powers and language interpretations.
Missing from that brew are two previous issues raised by SAFE-T opponents — the “three readings rule” and the “enrolled bill doctrine.”
While they might sound complicated, they’re not. What’s complicated is how the high court’s prior interpretations of them have undermined the legislative process by permitting what the 1970 Illinois Constitution sought to prohibit — legislating by surprise.
The two rules are included in Article IV, Section 8.
The Constitution mandates that “a bill shall be read by title on three different days in each house. A bill and each amendment thereto shall be reproduced and placed on the desk of each member before final passage.”
The rule, like ones adopted in other states, is designed to assure legislators and the public have time to learn what’s in proposed legislation.
Section 8 further states “the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate shall sign each bill that passes both houses to certify that the procedural requirements for passage have been met.”
That’s the “enrolled bill doctrine,” and it’s reasonable to conclude those “procedural requirements” include following the three-readings rule.
Illinois legislators refuse to comply. They amend existing bills on other issues with new language on new issues — called “gut and replace” — and pass them at warp speed.
After doing so, legislative leaders sign false statements asserting they have abided by the “procedural requirements for passage.”
That’s how the SAFE-T Act was passed in January 2021. When a coalition of state prosecutors cited the violation of the three readings rule, the trial judge acknowledged the issue’s merit but said his hands were tied.
Why? Only the Illinois Supreme Court can revise prior rulings expressing dismay with three readings violations and warning legislators against future ones.
Legislators responded by thumbing their noses at the high court, routinely embracing the “gut and replace” amendment process.
The prosecutors’ high court brief reveals that they, too, have abandoned the three readings argument they raised earlier. Apparently, they have no confidence the high court has the stomach to do more than issue empty warnings.
While comatose, the issue is not dead. In a separate constitutional challenge to Illinois’ new gun ban, the Fifth District Appellate Court concluded three-readings violations ought not be ignored.
The appellate court said its gun bill ruling created an opportunity to “present this issue to the one court” that can address it — “the Illinois Supreme Court itself.”
Will it? Don’t hold your breath. Who’s to say that, in a state as corrupt as Illinois, venality should not be a crucial and official ingredient in the law-making process?