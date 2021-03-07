Jim Dey | Health officials aiming vaccinations at those harder to reach
While the other 101 counties in Illinois have been slow to get their coronavirus vaccination programs off the ground, Champaign County has been cited as a good example for others to follow.
One sign of the program’s success was Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent visit to the I Hotel in Champaign to observe the assembly-line vaccination clinic in operation there.
Of the county’s total population of 209,222, there are 172,760 people who are eligible to receive the vaccine because they are 16 or older. Of that eligible population, 18.6 percent (32,192) have been fully vaccinated. All told, more than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
The vaccination numbers appear skewed because the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots. (The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one.) But the county is already well on its way to fully vaccinating 50 percent of residents as more and more vaccines are administered each week.
As good as those numbers may look, there’s a problem. Members of various ethnic groups are not taking advantage of the vaccination program to the extent health officials assert is good — both for them and the community.
As a consequence, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is working with community groups on programs to bring information as well as vaccination clinics to the affected populations.
“This can be a problem if we don’t address it. ... So we are going to them,” said Dr. Awais Vaid, the health district’s medical director. “Our outreach is more for the vulnerable people who may have a hard time accessing clinics for the general population.”
Vaid cited statistics that reflect the issue. He said roughly 75 percent of those who made appointments and received vaccinations at clinics in south Champaign (the I Hotel) and north Champaign (the old Gordmans and Dress Barn store) are White, a number “in line with the demographics in Champaign County.”
But he said while Black people comprise 13.2 percent of the county’s population, they only make up 6 percent of those who have gotten vaccinated. He also cited the same issues involving Hispanics, lower-income Whites and Asians.
Those interviewed cited a variety of reasons — economic, mistrust and misinformation, lack of awareness — as reasons for the lack of participation.
“There is both an access issue and a system-distrust issue that needs to be addressed,” said Karen Simms, executive director of the CU Trauma and Resiliency Center.
Simms said she is
“100 percent in favor of people trusting the vaccine” but said it will require a coordinated information campaign to get the skeptics on board.
“There’s a lot of fear from people about not trusting the government,” she said.
To try to overcome that, local health officials held a vaccination clinic at Church of the Living God in Champaign’s historically Black north end a couple weeks ago, and more are planned.
Linda Fred, Carle Foundation Hospital’s vice president of pharmacy, said that volunteers administered 187 shots there and were “pretty pleased” with the numbers. She said they will return March 20 to administer more vaccines.
Fred said Carle also has held on-site clinics at major employers locally, administering between “200 and 300 shots” at the Kraft plant.
“It’s just convenient” for those getting the shots, she said.
Pastor Keith Thomas of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church said there’s more than fear and inconvenience behind the problem. He said some people he’s talked to have been influenced by misinformation or, an even bigger issue, spiritual concerns.
Speaking about his community, Thomas said it’s his impression that “there is general support for the idea that vaccines are a good thing,” adding that he is personally supportive of the idea of getting a vaccination.
Sometimes a vaccine is more than just a vaccine, and that’s the case here.
Amanda Gray, a parent liaison in the Champaign school district’s Center for Family and Community Engagement and community volunteer with both an immigrant group and her church, said she is “just becoming eligible” for vaccination and can’t wait to get it.
“I’m looking forward to it so I can sing in the choir at church and talk with people,” Gray said.
But she acknowledged that she will “absolutely” use her vaccination as a sales tool to convince others that it’s the safest thing to do in light of a pandemic that has taken more than 500,000 lives.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.