Jim Dey | He's already got his hands full
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
There’s a new sheriff — er, general — in town
Illinois’ new legislative inspector general — the onetime Urbana-based U.S. Judge Michael McCuskey — landed with a splash in his first week on the job.
Granting an interview to Capitol News Service, “General” McCuskey was clear about his hopes as he pursues his new role responding to complaints about members of the Illinois House and Senate.
“I want them to be a little scared of me,” he said.
Sounds great. But it’s hard to fathom the idea that Illinois legislators — the state’s only native criminal class — will be reluctant to skirt the rules just because McCuskey is the newest sheepdog in Springfield.
Illinois legislators have been grabbing with both hands for decades. Three Democratic members of the Illinois Senate — Terry Link, Tom Cullerton and the late Marin Sandoval — have been scooped up by the feds in just the last two years. And that doesn’t even include the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy that led to former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s forced political retirement.
A couple weeks ago, a Chicago defense lawyer described Illinois politicians as undeterrable. The lawyer argued that his client — crooked former state Rep. Luis Arroyo — should be sentenced to probation because the prospect of a prison sentence doesn’t faze our selfless-but-determinedly-corrupt public servants, saying it’s “no more effective than draining Lake Michigan with a spoon.”
Good luck to McCuskey. But one thing is for sure: The general will have his hands full.
Tone deaf?
All but one member of Illinois’ congressional delegation condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine this week.
The exception was U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who mixed apples and oranges with her political responses to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked military action.
“The fentanyl coming from our southern border is the leading cause of death for American adults. Common sense would dictate we secure our own border before we worry about the borders of other countries. But common sense and the Biden admin are polar opposites,” she tweeted.
The southern border issue is a real one, but it is unrelated to Ukraine. The border issue is an American problem; the Ukraine invasion is a world problem.
Along with her tweet, Miller issued a statement that expanded on the same theme and concluded, “None of this would be happening if President Trump was still in the White House. I will continue to pray that God watches over the people of Ukraine.”
Governor Thin-Skin?
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his battle to reinstate his school mask mandate, he’s showing increasing signs of anger over legislative and legal challenges to it and him.
He’s asking the Illinois Supreme Court to grant an expedited review of an appeals court decision that found a legislative committee’s decision to allow the mandate to expire makes the legal challenge moot.
Pritzker wants the court to reimpose the mandate at the same time he is dropping, effective Monday, the indoor mask mandate he ordered on the general public.
Whatever the legalities of the mandates, the public is showing increasing weariness and sometimes outright refusal to acquiesce to the governor’s mask demands. This comes at the same time when many other states have dropped their restrictions.
Prior to the Sangamon County Court ruling blocking the governor’s school mask mandate, just six states continued to order them. Besides Illinois, they are California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Washington.
The governor demonstrated how unhappy he is at a news conference this week when he accused the courts of blocking his efforts for “political,” not legal reasons.
In a series of comments, he blasted Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow.
“That was just a poor decision, a badly designed reading of the law,” he said, while contending that the appellate court “decided they would punt” on the issue.
Grischow blocked the mask mandate after concluding the governor lacked the legal authority to impose it. The appellate court declared Pritzker’s legal challenge to be moot after a state legislative committee allowed the mask mandate to expire.
Pritzker told reporters he’s seeking court review because this is about what “we do in the next emergency.”
He said current law clearly grants him the authority he claims, but the judge rendered a flawed decision based on “politics.”
“We really don’t think that there’s any lack of clarity,” he said. “The judge decided differently, but I also think there were some politics involved in that.”
He reiterated that stance by stating that “the conflict is political. It is not what is in the written law.”
Public officials usually file appeals and bite their tongues when they confront an adverse ruling from the courts. Pritzker, however, has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to lash out at those who do not follow his lead. His targets now include those who wear black robes and swear an oath to be guided by nothing but the law.
Democratic brouhaha
The political battle over who will win the Democratic Party’s nomination to succeed longtime Secretary of State Jesse White continues to escalate.
Last week, the governor endorsed Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, joining White and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworkth.
In doing so, they spurned efforts by one of Valencia’s opponents, former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, to garner their support.
Pritzker’s support is especially important because the multibillionaire has the capacity to finance enough pro-Valencia campaign commercials to bury Giannnoulias.
While Valencia has the governor and senators on her side, Giannoulias is a close friend of former President Barack Obama.
Obama publicly backed Giannoulias when he sought the Democratic nomination for state treasurer years ago. Giannoulias tried, but failed, to use the treasurer’s office to move up to the U.S. Senate, losing to Republican Mark Kirk.
Now he and Valencia are seeking to succeed White so they can use that high-profile office as a launching pad to higher state or federal office. So far, Obama has taken no public position on the race for secretary of state.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.