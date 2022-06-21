Jim Dey | High court ducks — again — constitutional issue on state gun law
The Illinois Supreme Court usually makes news by deciding cases.
Last week, it did so by refusing to decide a high-profile gun rights case. For the second time in two years, the high court sent the case back to deep southern Illinois’ White County, directing the trial court there to dismiss the case on other than constitutional grounds.
And for the second time in two years, the court’s justices engaged in sharp exchanges of opinions about how they handled the dispute.
The procedural issue engulfing People vs. Brown has delayed the resolution of the real issue — the constitutionality of the state’s Firearms Owners Identification Card as applied to firearms in the home.
The case grew out of a false 2017 complaint lodged by the former spouse of Vivian Brown. He falsely told the White County sheriff’s office she discharged a weapon inside her home.
Deputies found the charge was false. But they discovered a .22 rifle for which she had no FOID card.
Rather than resolve the case informally, the state’s attorney filed criminal charges.
Ultimately, a trial judge found the state’s FOIA law unconstitutional “as applied” in Brown’s case because the Second Amendment guarantees a citizen’s right to have a firearm, even without a FOID card, in one’s home.
But the judge also ruled the charge against Brown was flawed because the law requires the impossible — the gun owner must carry a FOID card on his person 24 hours a day.
That’s when the issue of statutory interpretation came into play. Trial judges must interpret statutes in ways that make a finding of unconstitutionality a last resort. So having dismissed the case against Brown on an issue not involving constitutionality, the Illinois Supreme Court said the trial judge should have stopped there.
Here’s another hangup. Laws found unconstitutional by trial courts are subject to direct review by the Supreme Court, bypassing state appellate courts.
So in 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court directed the trial court to dismiss the cases against Brown on nonconstitutional grounds, allowing the usual appellate process to go forth.
Now-retired Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier dissented, charging the majority decision “resolves this case based on an issue no one has raised.”
Back the case went to White County, where a different judge initially dismissed the case. But Brown’s lawyer, who wanted to challenge the FOID law on constitutional grounds, asked the judge to reverse his dismissal on nonconstitutional grounds and hear his attack on constitutionality.
The trial judge ultimately found the law unconstitutional, sending the case back to the high court. But the high court concluded — this time on a 4-3 vote — that the trial judge ignored its admonition to dismiss the case outright and let the normal appeal process play out.
“The circuit court had no power to set aside this court’s directions. In doing so, the circuit court violated the mandate of this court,” wrote Justice Anne Burke.
The majority directed that “the circuit court shall not entertain any motion from any party, nor take any action other than entering the modified order (to dismiss).”
Judicial dissenters led by Justice Mike Burke defended the trial judge’s action, concluding the majority made it sound like Brown and the trial court were “thumbing their noses at this court’s authority.” He characterized the majority decision as “unprecedented” because it forces the trial court to “take a particular position on the merits” and denies “its inherent power to reconsider its own ruling.”
The Illinois State Rifle Association was dismayed by the ruling but resolute in pursuing the constitutional issue. Many more months of litigation lie ahead.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.