Jim Dey | High court ran, but couldn't hide from gun case
Why do judges sometimes do silly things?
Because they can. After all, who’s going to stop them, especially if they are members of the Illinois Supreme Court?
So it is that the same case justices ducked in spring 2020 will be back before them this summer.
High court justices can’t claim they were not warned. They were — by one of their colleagues.
“Nothing will have been gained. Time will have been lost. Judicial resources will have been wasted. Defendant will remain in limbo,” wrote Justice Lloyd Karmeier, dissenting from the court’s 4-2 decision not to decide a case involving the constitutionality of Illinois’ Firearm Owner’s Identification card.
Karmeier complained that “the majority’s decision resolves this appeal based on an issue no one has raised, decides the issue through misapplication of principles we have no reason to discuss and remands the case to the circuit court for entry of an order that is clearly meritless and serves no purpose.”
The good news — at least for Karmeier — is that it’s no longer his problem. He retired late last year.
The stage was set for a replay when White County Circuit Judge T. Scott Webb recently ruled Illinois’ FOID law is unconstitutional “as applied” to Vivian Brown’s specific case.
The words “as applied” — meaning to the facts of Brown’s specific case — are important.
If a statute is unconstitutional on its face, it is invalid under any circumstances. If the statute is unconstitutional as applied, it is only unconstitutional under certain circumstances.
The facts in Brown are odd but illuminating, revealing how strange circumstances raise complex legal issues.
Brown, who lives in Southern Illinois, crossed paths with the law when her estranged husband falsely reported shots being fired inside her house.
Responding officers discovered the report was false, and that should have been that. But deputies learned Brown had a .22 rifle in her home but no FOID card.
That still should have been that. But the local state’s attorney decided to make a mountain out of a molehill, charging Brown for not possessing a FOID card.
Brown’s lawyer argued the FOID statute is unconstitutional because the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment protects citizen rights to possess for self-defense a firearm within one’s own home.
Brown’s lawyer said he was not challenging the state’s right to require FOID cards for firearms possession, just not for having one in the home.
The original trial judge, Mark Stanley, bought the constitutional argument. But he mentioned the possibility that the charge against Brown is flawed because of the impossibility of compliance.
Illinois law asserts that anyone who possesses a firearm “without having in his or her possession” a FOID card violates state law. But the judge said no one possesses their card all the time — like when taking a shower or sleeping.
He said that would be absurd, and the law does not mandate “absurd” results. Consequently, the judge said the Legislature couldn’t have intended to sweep up citizens like Brown in its FOID-card dragnet.
The high court hears direct appeals — skipping the court of appeals — when trial courts declare state laws unconstitutional. The first time around in this case, it skipped the constitutional question, focused on legislative intent and sent the case back to White County for further review.
This time, a new judge left no doubt, finding the FOID-card requirement unconstitutional as applied in Brown’s case.
“If the right to bear arms and self-defense are truly core rights, there should be no burden on the citizenry to enjoy those rights, especially within the confines and privacy of their own homes. A citizen’s Second Amendment right should not be treated in the same manner as a driver’s license,” he wrote.
Given that strong language, the high court cannot escape this case again. A year later, it’s right back where it started.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.