Jim Dey | High-priced lawyers fail in bid to become 'bonus babies'
Richard Stephenson, a hugely successful businessman, has a lot of money that other people want.
His ex-wife, for one, fought in divorce court for eight years before walking a away with a multimillion-dollar settlement that fell far short of what she demanded.
Then, after skirmishing with his wife, Stephenson felt compelled to battle with his lawyers after they demanded a $9.75 million bonus in addition to the $3.4 million he has paid for their hourly fees.
That, of course, meant hiring a second set of lawyers to take on the first set.
But the battle over big bucks is nearly over now following a recent decision sparing Stephenson the obligation to pay his first set of lawyers the bonus they sought.
Writing for a unanimous First District Appellate Court, Justice Bertina Lampkin said the “fee-enhancement provision” Stephenson’s lawyers sought to enforce was invalid because “its open-ended terms were too indefinite to allow a meeting of the minds.”
If that sounds confusing, it’s not. The court concluded the contract calling for the “fee enhancement” was not a contract at all.
In other words, the lawyers who drew up the contract they thought allowed them to gouge Stephenson drafted an invalid contract.
“Certainty is a fundamental contractual requirement; the minds of the parties must have met, and the terms must be sufficiently definite for a contract to come into existence,” Lampkin wrote.
The post-divorce legal fight stamped an exclamation point on one of the most contentious divorce battles ever to take place in McHenry County. This “war of the roses” lasted eight years.
Alicia Stephenson was 26 when she married then-51-year-old multimillionaire Richard Stephenson. She sought $5 million a year in alimony. Ultimately, the trial judge awarded her nearly $7 million in cash, $55,000 a month in alimony and other property.
Presumably, she also can keep the $4 million in jewelry her husband had given her.
Richard Stephenson’s lawyers at Grund & Leavitt charged $3.4 million in hourly fees and costs for the 8,550 hours they put into the case.
But in addition to hourly fees, their contract included a “final bill” provision that called for an extra “fee enhancement to be paid.”
The court’s opinion noted “this fee enhancement would be set unilaterally by Grund and payment was mandatory.”
After Stephenson refused to pay the additional $9.75 million, the parties went to court.
At the trial level, the judge dismissed Grund’s claim for the $9.75 million — because it smacked of an “unethical contingent fee arrangement” and was “unenforceable as a matter of public policy.”
Skeptical of the “contingency fee” analogy, the appellate court reversed that decision and sent the case back to the trial court for reconsideration.
The trial judge again dismissed the complaint as too vague.
The Grund law firm argued the fee question should be resolved by a jury, not the court. If that argument had been successful, Grund would have had the necessary leverage to negotiate a settlement of its $9.75 million demand.
But the trial judge said Stephenson had the better argument. His lawyers argued the purported contract was illegal because it allowed Grund to “demand whatever price the lawyer chose after the fact” and “explicitly required (Stephenson) to pay a second fee based on the same factors that were already accounted for in the hours charged.”
The appellate court agreed, citing a fundamental rule of contract law that a “contract will be enforceable if the material terms of the contract are definite and certain.” Conversely, contracts where terms are indefinite or uncertain aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on and must be dismissed.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.