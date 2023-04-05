Bad things happen when police cross the line.
What happened in the murder case of Hadiya Pendleton represents the worst-case scenario.
The Pendleton case drew national attention because the 15-year-old girl had just returned to Chicago from former President Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration, where her school band performed.
She was caught in the middle of a gang shooting in a city park located about a mile from the Obamas’ Chicago residence.
But for the Obama connection and the victim’s honor student status, it would have been just another in a string of Chicago’s mindless shootings.
“Hadiya Pendleton was me, and I was here,” First Lady Michelle Obama, a Chicago native, said at the teen’s funeral.
Police said the shooting resulted from a dispute between the Suwus and 46 Terror gangs.
They ultimately charged Micheail (cq.) Ward, then 18.
He was convicted and sentenced to 84 years in prison.
But Illinois’ 1st District Appellate Court recently overturned Ward’s conviction, sending the case back for retrial.
Why?
The appeals court unanimously ruled that detectives repeatedly had violated Ward’s constitutional right to remain silent.
They continued questioning him after Ward had indicated on three occasions during his lengthy interrogation that he had nothing further to say.
Because the confession detectives ultimately obtained was tainted, the appeals court ordered that a second trial be held “without the use of any inculpatory statements he made after invoking his right to remain silent.”
Police interviews can be complicated.
The best questioners scrupulously follow the legal rules.
A Feb. 1 column in this space concerned a Rockford murder case where investigators — using a shady questioning technique — walked up to the edge of violating a murder suspect’s right to remain silent.
The appeals court reviewing the Rockford case “caution(ed) police in general to pursue fact-specific information from suspects after having informed them of their constitutional rights.”
In the Henderson case, detectives used another ruse.
When Ward indicated he was done talking, they took a lengthy break before resuming questioning.
Because they were too clever by half, authorities have lost the conviction.
Further, it’s unclear whether prosecutors will try to put the 10-year-old case back together.
The appellate court found that, even without Ward’s confession, the evidence was sufficient to support a guilty verdict.
Noting that Ward continued to talk, prosecutors argued he did not clearly invoke his right to remain silent.
But the appellate court cited the three instances in the videotaped interrogation where it found Ward made his intentions clear.
“I ain’t got nothing else to say” — a statement made at 1:41 a.m.
I “got nothing to say.” — 4:03 a.m.
I “don’t want to say nothing else about it.” — 7:17 a.m.
“The state suggested at oral argument that having nothing to say is different than not wanting to answer any more questions, but we find this to be a distinction without a difference,” wrote appellate Justice Laurie Mikva.
“... All three times that Mr. Ward invoked his right to remain silent, he indicated he was done talking and the detectives left the interrogation room. That does not fit into the state’s scenario of a defendant who simply wants to change the subject.”
Prosecutors had to know the confession’s legal viability was suspect.
Why not try the case without it?
Where was the judge?
He must have suspected his decision to admit the confession into evidence was subject to second-guessing.
None of that matters now.
This is a case that cries out for justice.
Instead, authorities who pushed the the interrogation envelope have opened the prison doors for Pendleton’s alleged killer.