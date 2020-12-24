Jim Dey | High stakes in court review of NCAA rules
The U.S. Supreme Court usually makes big news by the decisions it renders.
Last week, it shook the foundations of major college sports by accepting a case it will review and then decide — one involving the elimination of rules governing compensation for big-time football and basketball players.
Accepting appeals from both the NCAA and representatives of aggrieved athletes, the high court agreed to review a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that concluded that the NCAA’s restrictions on athlete compensation are illegal.
This is the latest in a string of cases challenging the NCAA’s legal authority to establish rules governing the conduct of both educational institutions and athletes. Generally speaking, the litigation and the publicity they have generated have weakened the NCAA’s regulatory authority and prompted legislators across the country to introduce — and pass — new laws giving athletes greater freedom to compensation for their public profiles.
“Over 35 years ago, the Supreme Court indicated in NCAA vs. Board of Regents that rules regarding eligibility standards for college athletes are subject to a different and less stringent analysis than most antitrust cases,” writes Amy Howe, an analyst for the Scotusblog website. “But earlier this year, the (9th circuit) ruled, in a case brought by Division I football and basketball players, that the NCAA’s limits on providing education-related benefits — such as computers, science equipment, post-graduate scholarships and internships — violate federal anti-trust laws.”
Anti-trust is a hugely complicated area of law, generally invoked in alleged monopoly situations.
In these cases, the NCAA contends it acts lawfully as a voluntary organization in which all parties (universities, coaches and players) agree to abide by the regulatory rules the organization puts in place.
However, critics charge that those parties really have nowhere else to go because there’s no viable alternative to the NCAA.
The 9th circuit decision striking down the limits on athletes’ compensation creates the potential for bidding wars for high-profile athletes.
But Steve Beckett, a former University of Illinois law professor, said there are even further-reaching potential consequences depending on how the high court rules.
“This could not only knock down the wall of compensation, but it could seriously undermine the whole model of the regulation of college sports by the NCAA,” he said.
The question then would
become what, if anything, would take the NCAA’s place — a potential Wild West atmosphere where conferences or individual schools would go their own way.
“If you bring the whole thing down, you have chaos,” Beckett said.
University of Illinois athletic association officials agreed that a decision upholding the 9th circuit’s ruling could create a whole new ballgame. UI sports information director Kent Brown said that possibility is “not even debatable.”
The Supreme Court’s ruling “will most certainly be one of the most consequential decisions in NCAA history,” he said. “That’s very evident for all the reasons that have been discussed.”
The NCAA argues that allowing the 9th circuit decision to stand will “fundamentally transform the century-old system of NCAA sports” to everyone’s detriment. But the athletes’ lawyers contend the NCAA is asking for “anti-trust immunity” that would allow it to continue to preside over a “system that enables conference executives, athletic directors, coaches, schools, television networks and a host of others to make billions of dollars on the backs of young, often underprivileged players.”
News reports indicate that oral arguments will be held after the new year. If the court follows its usual schedule, it will issue a ruling before its summer recess.
As the NCAA has found itself under increasing fire for its regulatory rules, it’s sought to inoculate itself by easing up on athletes’ compensation rules. That includes its decision to allow athletes to make money from their name, likeness and image.
Those more lenient rules are scheduled to take effect in January.
Beckett described the NCAA’s recent flexibility as an attempted “end run” around the legal and legislative strictures they could face if they took no action.
Sports fans are familiar with the consequences of the Supreme Court’s 1984 intervention in illegal NCAA regulation. Back then, the NCAA put arbitrary limits on how many times universities’ football games could be broadcast on television.
A number of schools, including Oklahoma, challenged the NCAA’s limitations and won. The ruling freed schools and conferences to make their own broadcasting deals. Because of that ruling and the explosion of cable and broadcast network interest, dozens of college football games are available to fans on television.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.