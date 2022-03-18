Jim Dey | Higher gas prices have politicians currying public's favor
With the election-year price of a gallon of gasoline hovering between $4 and $5, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP legislators are facing off over rival tax-cut plans.
At the same time, businesses and labor unions oppose Pritzker’s plan and want to modify the GOP plan.
“It’s a question of priorities,” said Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch.
It’s his position that the money Pritzer and the Republicans would return to consumers would be better spent on road construction and reducing the multibillion-dollar deficit in Illinois’ unemployment compensation fund.
With his eyes on the November election, Pritzker recently proposed a series of small, temporary property- and sales-tax reductions as well as the delay of a 2-cent-per-gallon gas-tax increase.
Since then, however, the price of gasoline has skyrocketed. As a consequence, Republicans have rejected Pritzker’s gas-tax delay and instead proposed capping the sales tax on gasoline.
The terminology — gas tax versus sales tax — may be confusing to some.
Illinois is one of a handful of states that charges a sales tax on top of local, state and federal taxes baked into the price at the pump. While gas-tax revenues have not gone up with prices, sales-tax revenues have jumped because they’re applied on top of the higher prices.
Pritzker has urged suspension of a planned 2-cent increase in the gas tax while Republicans want to freeze sales taxes to the price of a gallon roughly a year ago.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, estimated the freeze would be applied only to the first $2.65 per gallon. Further, Rose said the GOP wants a permanent freeze, while Pritzker’s proposal is temporary.
“We’re talking about $1 billion worth of tax relief for the people of Illinois,” Rose said.
Of course, consumer savings requires service stations to pass reduced costs on, and there are no guarantees.
A 2020 American Road and Transportation Builders Association study concluded that it is a “common misperception” that gas-tax changes “trigger an increase (or decrease) in the retail price of gasoline paid at the pump.”
The study said “on average,” one-third of an increase or decrease “is passed through to consumers” on the day the change takes effect with “no significant impact after that time.”
It described gas taxes as “one component” of a “complex pricing scheme.”
Although Pritzker has been slavishly loyal to his union supporters, he’s shown no public sign of abandoning his proposed delay of a gas-tax hike.
It was at the behest of both labor and business that Pritzker and bipartisan legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019 from from 19 to 38 cents per gallon.
In addition, they approved additional annual gas-tax increases.
As a consequence, business and labor are loath to the give up any of the road improvements business covets and construction work the unions desire.
They estimate Pritzker’s gas-tax freeze would deny them $1.35 billion in construction funds over a 10-year period.
At the same time, Pritzker opposes the GOP plan because he wants the additional revenue it generates for general fund spending. Rose, however, calls the extra sales-tax revenue from gasoline an unanticipated “windfall” driven by recent large increases in the price of oil, now at a rough average of $100 a barrel.
“This isn’t money anyone was counting on having,” he said.
Maisch opined that the GOP plan is better than Pritzker’s but said the savings should be redirected from consumers to the state’s heavily indebted — about $4 billion — unemployment trust fund.
The legislature faces an April 8 adjournment. Maisch said interested parties are meeting to work out a compromise while Rose predicted the GOP proposal will attract “a lot of Democrats.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.