Jim Dey | Honor for longtime local GOP pol languishing in Illinois Senate
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Naming rights
Want to pull state Sen. Chapin Rose’s chain? Ask the Mahomet Republican about the status of Senate Joint Resolution 0018.
“What are you asking about that? It’s been sitting there for three years,” he said.
Yes, it looks like SJR 0018 is going nowhere. Rose’s proposal would designate a section of “Interstate 57 from I-74 south to Exit 232 as ‘Congressman Tim Johnson Highway.’”
The proposal to honor former state and U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson of Urbana is languishing in the Senate Assignments Committee.
Rose wants to honor the role Johnson played on the local, state and federal level. But he said Democrats who control the Legislature are reluctant to embrace those tributes.
“They’ve stopped moving all the honorary designations,” he said.
Rose said a higher priority than recognizing political figures is to honor the memories of military members or first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
He said persuading the majority party to honor the memory of slain Champaign police Officer Robert Tatman was like “pulling teeth.” Further, he predicted “real problems” winning a similar honor for the late Chris Oberheim, the Champaign officer who was fatally shot last summer while responding to domestic-abuse complaint.
Memo to Big Ten presidents
Be advised: The cost of getting caught can be extreme.
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel is out of his $927,000-a-year job after someone dropped a dime on him and his extra-curricular girlfriend.
A source revealed allegedly inappropriate behavior by Schlissel to school officials in early December. This week, it announced it was time for Big Bossman to hit the road.
What was his crime?
In a hilarious characterization, Michigan said trustees dismissed Schlissel because an investigation by Chicago law firm Jenner & Block revealed that “Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his university email account to communicate with (a) subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the university.”
The campus is overflowing with speculation about who the subordinate is. Her name was redacted from publicly disclosed information, but a lot of people clearly know her identify. Many of will spill the beans to friends and family.
The woman has been identified as either an employee in Schlissel’s office or a doctoral student.
The university released some copies of the pair’s two-year-plus email correspondence. In one, El Presidente made reference to a business trip they were taking.
Their return flight was routed through Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and Schissel wrote, “What if we miss our connection and get stuck in Paris ...”
The 64-year-old Schlissel has been president since 2014. He is married and the father of four.
Schlissel, who is both a medical doctor and a Ph.D., already was in hot water with trustees. News reports indicate that “he already arranged to leave the university in 2023, a year ahead of (his contract’s) expiration” but had negotiated a lucrative buyout that he’ll now forfeit in full or in part.
It was a tough week at Michigan. It also agreed to pay $490 million in damages to the more than 1,000 former students, mostly male, who said they were sexually abused by the late sports doctor Robert Anderson.
Looking for a political partner
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced this week that he’s running for the GOP nomination for governor. But that’s not all.
Irvin also disclosed that state Rep. Avery Bourne, a political youngster from Montgomery County, will be his lieutenant-governor running mate.
Candidates for governor are required by law to have a running mate and run as a team. The requirement was adopted to avoid putting the candidate at the top of the ticket in the position of having a persona non grata running mate.
For example, Democrat Neil Hartigan ended up as lieutenant governor under political nemesis Gov. Dan Walker. Pat Quinn forced his way onto then-candidate Rod Blagojevich’s ticket by defeating Blagojevich’s choice in the primary.
The all-time political mixed marriage came in 1972, when Democrat Paul Simon was elected lieutenant governor under Republican Gov. Richard Ogilvie.
Those kind of unhappy marriages can no longer happen. But it’s not all peaches and cream for gubernatorial candidates because they have to find a running mate.
So far, GOP candidate Jesse Sullivan has not identified his choice of a running mate for the “lite gov” post.
The three other GOP candidates — Chicago-area businessman Gary Rabine, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of the Metro East area — have made their choices.
Bailey is running with former WLS radio host Stephanie Trussell, Schimpf with McHenry County Board member Carolyn Schofield and Rabine with Palatine Highway Commissioner Aaron Del Mar.
Going pro
Chicago resident and University of Illinois graduate Frank Calabrese has over the years become a go-to news source on legislative redistricting issues.
Calabrese runs the numbers beautifully and quickly. He was routinely quoted by media outlets during the General Assembly’s recent gerrymandering of legislative, congressional and judicial districts.
Now he’s going full time into the politics/consulting business, starting Big Shoulders Consulting. The firm will offer a variety of services focusing on “elections, GIS mapping, communications, political research and political strategy.”
“Frank is regularly featured in Chicago and national media as an expert on politics in Chicago,” his website states. “When important people need big help, they call Frank.”
