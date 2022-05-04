Kansas State guard Nijel Pack — considered one of the the top players in the transfer portal — was the subject of much speculation that he would play basketball at Purdue in the
2022-23 season.
It’s unclear whether that information was idle gossip or rock solid.
But, if true, everything changed when Pack received an offer he couldn’t refuse from a booster at Miami University.
Adam Papas, Pack’s agent, announced that he had negotiated a two-year $800,000 name, image and likeness deal plus a car for his client with billionaire businessman/trial lawyer John Ruiz.
After announcing Pack’s deal, Papas disclosed that he had another client — future Pack teammate Isiah Wong — who was unhappy with the NIL deal Papas had negotiated with Ruiz and wanted more money.
“If Isaiah and his family don’t feel that the NIL number meets their expectations, they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow,” Papas was quoted as saying last week.
Wong’s gambit failed. After Ruiz announced that “I do not renegotiate,” Wong reversed himself and said he’ll remain at Miami.
What’s going on?
With apologies to the physics department, this is college basketball’s equivalent of chaos theory.
Unfettered freedom of player movement has hit major college basketball and football, and it’s a madhouse.
Every player who has ever been angry at being yelled at, felt he’s better than he’s being given credit for or is in over his head and wants to move down a level to win more playing time is shopping himself around.
On top of that is the no-so-small matter of hitting the NIL jackpot.
The University of Illinois — hit hard by graduation, transfers and entries into the NBA draft — is just one school at least temporarily decimated by the freedom of player movement.
But at the same time the UI has players leaving, it also has gained two players from the portal with the prospect of more to follow.
The questions about how all this will end are many.
The answers are few because this is all so new.
Here are a couple of head-scratchers.
Will the literal rich be in line to become new Brahmins of men’s college football and basketball?
News reports indicate Miami benefactor Ruiz is on a spending rampage to boost his favorite school.
The Miami Herald reported that “Ruiz has 111 deals signed or pending with Hurricanes
athletes to promote his companies, LifeWallet and Cigarette Racing Team.”
Ruiz is described as being at the forefront of the NIL movement, signing agreements with both male and female athletes.
How many heavy financial hitters like Ruiz will want to play that game?
How about this?
If college coaches start recruiting from the portal for good, experienced players, what does that mean for high school athletes hoping to win a college scholarship?
Perhaps smaller schools will be able to recruit more of the elite athletes out of high school because the big guys are looking elsewhere.
But how many athletes recruited out of high school will stay with their first commitment or be like Pack or Illinois State guard Antonio Reeve, who is leaving for Kentucky?
In a time of the disputed Great Resignation, there really is a Great Reshuffling in college athletics.
Many people have expressed concern about the impact of all this movement on the game of college basketball and fans’ reaction to it.
But this isn’t about schools or fans, it’s about players doing what’s best for them — or, more importantly, what they think is best for them.
There’s a big difference.