Jim Dey | Hot-tempered lawyer is cooling off in county jail
A local lawyer whose license to practice law was suspended for making intemperate remarks about a judge is back in trouble for making more intemperate remarks to a different judge and her clerk.
Champaign lawyer Brian Sides was confined to the county jail Monday after being sentenced to five months on a charge of direct criminal contempt for sending a threatening email to Judge Anna Benjamin’s court clerk.
“Under no circumstances can a litigant be permitted to employ the contemptuous tactics used by Sides in this case. No court clerk should be threatened with lawsuits, criminal charges and insults simply for doing his or her job,” Judge Jason Bohm wrote in a seven-page decision.
Court clerk Christine Rantissi drew Sides’ ire when she sent him a copy of an order entered by Benjamin. The order concerned scheduling a Nov. 29 case management hearing in the pending child-custody dispute between Sides and his former wife, Christina Manuel.
In his email response, Sides warned Rantissi that “since the topic discussed in the attached file can affect your personal life, I suggest you take time to read.”
The attachment was a two-and-a-half-page, single-spaced note to Rantissi in which Sides noted that since he had refused to accept corrupt treatment from one judge — “the desperado Judge (Sam) Limentato” — “what provides you with the deluded conclusion I am going (to tolerate) it from you?”
Accusing her of harassing him “under the guise of an order,” Sides suggested he would sue her and asked if she is “just another 2-bit thug that believes the law is for everyone but you.”
Sides’ inability to control his temper and/or tongue when engaged in litigation has long been an issue. In 2014, his law license was suspended for two months in connection with his volatile behavior in a case where he represented himself and tangled with the multiple judges.
In addition to the two-month suspension, Sides agreed with the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission that he would never represent himself in a case again.
A couple months ago, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended his license to practice law after he “impugned” the character of a federal bankruptcy judge who did not rule in his favor. While facing disbarment, he told The News-Gazette that “it’s been years since I’ve represented a client.”
The ARDC panel noted that Sides becomes exorcised when rulings do “not go his way” and displays a “troubling pattern of conduct” that includes launching personal attacks on perceived foes.
Speaking to Bohm on his own behalf, Sides sought to minimize his conduct by claiming he sent the email by “mistake” and offering what the judge called a “lukewarm apology” to the clerk.
“His explanation that he sent the email by ‘mistake’ to the court clerk is a lie exposed by his own words. He explicitly wrote that he was sending the email to the court clerk and the court’s public email address so ‘that there is no pretending that this note is not received.’ He knew precisely what he was doing,” Bohm wrote.
As for the apology, Side said he was sorry if the clerk was insulted by his email but, if so, it was because she was “thin-skinned.”
Bohm listened to Sides’ lengthy statement before issuing his decision. In his ruling, he suggested Sides’ belief in his continued persecution is a delusion.
“This finding came after a long recitation by Sides of so-called ‘facts.’ However, most of Sides’ facts are not grounded in reality,” Bohm wrote. “Instead, Sides repeated many of the same baseless claims he has already littered the record with, namely, that there is a vast criminal conspiracy by the judiciary to deny him access to the courts. These claims are false.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.