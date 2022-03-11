Jim Dey | How did Madigan acquire vast power? New book explains it
Timing is everything, and — for now, at least — Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long is riding a wave of great timing.
One of Illinois’ biggest stories these days is the federal indictment of former political power broker and longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. It just so happens Madigan is the subject of Long’s new book, “The House That Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer.”
“I don’t think I could have timed it any better,” said Long, whose University of Illinois Press book is officially scheduled for release March 22.
But early copies have been floating around, and Long has found people have great interest in how the longtime Chicago political powerhouse operated both at the Statehouse in Springfield and in his Chicago ward.
Between interviews he has been granted, Long has been co-reporting one hot front-page Tribune story after another about the man who was considered too smart ever to be caught with his political pants down.
But if the past few weeks have been a blur for Long, he was well prepared for the challenge. The 64-year-old Chicago resident has been covering politics in Springfield off and on for 40 years.
That experience — plus his vast files on all things General Assembly — prepared him to write a book on Madigan that is not a biography but, instead, a study of how Madigan exercised power.
Long focuses on a variety of highlights and lowlights of Madigan’s career, explaining how he used his legislative skills to broker tough deals on complicated issues and worked with and against governors of both parties.
Behind the scenes, Madigan was building a patronage empire and presiding over the passage of House rules that gave him almost sole control of what legislation passed — or didn’t.
Long said Madigan was “always looking to see how legislation could help him politically,” the first crucial factor being building the House majority that kept him in the speaker’s office.
Long said he’s known Madigan for years and spoken with him many times, but described the relationship as “all business.”
Because of his respect for Madigan’s political skills, Long said, he was skeptical that Democratic dissidents concerned about the burgeoning Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal would be able to deny him re-election as speaker in January 2021.
He and many others expected Madigan eventually to “wear everyone down” and “find enough votes to retain” the speaker’s office.
As for the recent federal indictment, Long characterized it as a “blockbuster” that contradicts the widespread view that Madigan “operated as Mr. Meticulous who stayed between the lines.”
One of Madigan’s great skills was his care and feeding of his caucus members, Long said. Madigan “knew the lawmakers and knew their needs,” whether it be legislation, pork projects or getting them re-elected. In return, compromised legislators gave him their votes when they were needed.
He described Madigan as a complicated figure — a “tapestry of emotions” who can be witty, ruthless, analytical, discerning and inscrutable. He always played his cards close to the vest, often waiting until the last moment to make his positions known.
A key ingredient in Madigan’s power base was his ever-growing patronage army of political associates layered through government at all levels in Illinois.
That practice, of course, is a big part of the ComEd indictment. The government has alleged that ComEd provided no- or low-show jobs to Madigan associates in exchange for favorable treatment of legislation favored by the utility.
Long’s well-written and eye-opening book shows how Madigan, starting as just another patronage worker himself, carefully acquired and expanded the power for which he became famous to some and infamous to others.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.