Jim Dey | How good/bad is criminal-justice law? People will find out
Gov. J.B. Pritzker felt good last week when he visited Chicago State University to sign a criminal-justice reform bill that is nothing less than historic.
But is the legislation historically good or, as critics suggest, historically bad?
Pritzker wasn’t in the mood to debate those concerns, but rather to demagogically dismiss them. So in addition to signing the bill, Pritzker did an end zone dance, spiking his signing pen in opponents’ faces.
He characterized law officers, prosecutors and legislators who oppose the 700-plus-page bill as those “who don’t want any change, don’t believe there is injustice in the system, and are preying upon fear of change to lie and fearmonger in defense of the status quo.”
Not only that, but they’re ugly, too.
Now that the bill is law, the truth — whatever that is — will come out. But it’s revealing that no sooner had Pritzker signed the new law that supporters, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul, announced their willingness to work with critics to fix the legislation’s problems or unintended consequences.
That’s just so Illinois. Pass the bill and then correct the mistakes when it makes so much more sense to vet it carefully and, after thoughtful consideration, pass it into law.
That wasn’t the case here. As has happened often in the past, supporters used their greater numbers to ram it through the recent lame-duck legislative session without formal hearings and without debate.
It wasn’t a runaway train, but instead a train that ran over the opposition.
Those who got flattened, including House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, predict the worst. They consider the legislation to be an assault — both intentionally and unintentionally — on law enforcement and public safety.
“It’s clear that Governor Pritzker does not understand this bill and what it means to our criminal-justice system,” Durkin said.
Pritzker thinks he understands it just fine, regarding it as a means of limiting renegade law officers and prosecutors and expanding the rights of accused criminals.
Unfortunately, the public debate — to the extent there was one — has been a travesty laden with one self-righteous cliche after another and built on misinformation from both sides.
What does the bill do? There’s a lot hidden in those 700-plus pages. But publicized provisions:
- Restrict the ability of law officers to use force on resisting or fleeing suspects, to the point of being required to allow them to escape.
- Allow anonymous complaints to be filed against police officers, limiting officers’ ability to defend themselves against misconduct accusations.
- Forbid law officers from reviewing police video of incidents to refresh their recollections while putting them at risk of prosecution if their reports include inaccuracies.
- Allow for victims of crime, regardless of age, to be compelled to testify by the defense attorney at a bond hearing.
- Include costly unfunded mandates — all law-enforcement agencies will be required to implement body cameras. The bill provides no funding. One sponsor said legislators can take up that issue later. But it’s important to remember Illinois is broke.
- Include a provision backed by Cook County public defenders that limits the ability of police to interview suspects after their arrests. Critics have said it’s extremely unlikely they’ll be able to elicit confessions under the new rules.
One especially controversial provision will not take immediate effect is the end of cash bail. That means any individual charged — no matter what their background or alleged offense — will not just be eligible for release but presumed releasable unless a judge makes a specific written legal finding as to why the suspect should remain in custody.
Proponents have cleverly disguised the issue as a tough-on-crime measure when it’s the opposite.
Said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, one of just two of Illinois’ 102 state’s attorneys to favor the bill: “We are finally ending the injustice of dangerous people buying their freedom” by posting bail.
Actually, dangerous individuals who are wealthy and charged with serious crimes can be held without bail or on bail so high as to make release unlikely.
But consider Rinehart’s phrasing about rich people buying their “freedom” and his unstated converse argument that poor people cannot get out of jail.
For starters, an individual charged with a crime is not akin to a person held in illegal bondage.
Bail, which can include release without posting any money, doesn’t buy “freedom.” It provides for release from jail contingent on returning to court for future hearings or forfeiting the bond.
That kind of deceitful and duplicitous argument is designed to inflame this complicated issue, making serious discussion impossible.
So, in fact, was Pritzker’s calculated verbal assault on those legitimately concerned about the real-life impact of this ill-conceived, sloppily written legislation turned political football.
