The average age of Illinois’ roughly 30,000 prison inmates is 40.
But it was another prison-related number — 52 — reported last week by Chicago’s WBEZ public radio that questioned whether state officials fairly enforce a new law providing for early release of aged and physically infirm inmates.
That claim drew the ire of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said “we’re not going to push everybody out the door” to appease critics.
Fifty-two is the number of early releases the state’s Prisoner Review Board has granted, but WBEZ’s viewpoint-based reporting charged that is “far fewer” than “expected.”
Pritzker signed legislation in 2021 to facilitate the early release of inmates “who are medically incapacitated or terminally ill.”
“More families will get to say goodbye to their loved one the way we all hope to get to when the times comes: together,” he said.
The Department of Corrections can’t say how many inmates might qualify, so it’s difficult to determine what reasonable expectations should be.
But the article charged that the early-release process has become “mired in the charged politics of criminal-justice reform in the post-George Floyd era.” It also suggested that the review board, which is chaired by former Champaign police Officer Donald Shelton, mostly ignores the law out of a reflexive opposition to early release.
Conversely, numbers show the 52 early releases the review board has granted represent one of every three cases it has heard.
Whatever the numbers and whatever the quality of the review process, aged and physically and mentally infirm inmates are a problem.
Not only do these inmates require the special medical care that prisons are not known for, but treatment provided to Illinois inmates is, at best, marginal.
Wexford Health Sources, a private contractor, has been repeatedly criticized for failing to meet inmates’ medical needs, a problem the company largely attributes to problems filling vacant posts for medical personnel.
According to a recent population report from the Corrections Department, state prisons hold nearly 500 inmates who are at least 70 years old. The oldest is 89, and two are 88.
Those in their 60s number roughly 2,000.
Many inmates of all ages have led hard lives that compromise their health.
Under the early-release law, inmates can qualify based on their “medical incapacity or terminal illness,” the state contends.
“In case of medical incapacity, individuals may not be terminally ill, but in a state that renders them no longer a threat to the community.”
During the 2022-23 fiscal year, there were 85 inmate deaths, 54 of which were attributable to natural causes and another 10 to suicide.
Although critics blame the review board solely for what they characterize as an insufficient number of early releases, the governor can directly address the issue.
The Illinois Constitution (Article, 5, Section 12) grants Pritzker vast power to grant “reprieves, commutations and pardons ... as he thinks proper.”
The review board defends its record by stating its members carefully review each case and make merit-based decisions. Under law, board members must address each request within 90 days.
Pritzker press secretary Alex Gough said “the governor has considered clemency petitions from sick and elderly incarcerated individuals prior to this law being implemented and after.”
He said commutation is a “lengthy process that includes the petitions going before the (review board) for review before they come to the governor” but the “new law provides a process that is intended to be quicker.”
That’s a fair point. But if the legitimate expectations of a “quicker” process are falling short, then given the governor’s unlimited authority, Pritzker could establish a “rocket docket” to achieve the desired results.