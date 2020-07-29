Chicago
police Sgt. Lawrence Knasiak, court records show, enjoyed insulting an underling with remarks about the officer’s Jewish and German ancestry.
“Although (the officer) pleaded with Knasiak to stop the harassment, Knasiak never let up,” states a recent opinion from the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
Eventually, Officer Detlef Sommerfield filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against Knasiak that outlined a variety of discrimination claims.
Just a standard discrimination lawsuit, right? It might have seemed that way at the beginning, but certainly not at the end.
After hearing the case, a jury in 2014 awarded Sommerfield “$0 in compensatory damages” but “$540,000 in punitive damages.”
The judgment raises a variety of questions.
Can a jury award zero
in actual damages but a small fortune in punitive damages?
How much are ugly name-calling and insults worth, and why?
Is it within the realm of legal reason to order a defendant who claims a small or negative net worth to pay such a large judgment?
The federal appeals court, in an opinion written by Justice Diane Wood, last week answered all those questions in Sommerfield’s favor, the message being that those who engage in ugly behavior can face severe consequences.
Just how shabbily did Knasiak treat Sommerfield?
The justices characterized the conduct as “vicious anti-Semitic abuse” but refused to go any further.
“We prefer not to debase this opinion by repeating what Knasiak said; suffice it to say that the vitriol invoked Hitler, the action the Nazis took in the death camps and regret that Jews today live in the United States,” Wood wrote in an opinion joined by fellow justices Joel Flaum and Kenneth Ripple.
In reading the opinion, one cannot help but sympathize for the plight of Knasiak’s lawyer. He was — literally — defending the indefensible by invoking narrow legal arguments.
Citing case law, Knasiak’s lawyer argued that awarding $540,000 in damages is excessive because his client’s verbal abuse of Sommerfield did not rise to the very top of what courts call the “hierarchy of reprehensibility.”
“The principle reflects the accepted view that some wrongs are more blameworthy than others,” the court states.
Knasiak argued that “mere verbal harassment” is insufficient to justify $540,000 in punitive damages because it didn’t reflect the apex of awfulness. After all, Knasiak’s lawyers argued that his client never engaged in violence against Sommerfield.
But the appeals court said the law’s “hierarchy of reprehensibility” is not rigid, that a “degree of reprehensibility” is “the most important indicium of the reasonableness of a punitive damages award.”
On top of that, the appeals court said, while Knasiak’s conduct could have been even worse, it was still “extremely reprehensible,” enough to justify the jury’s award.
Superficially, Knasiak’s best argument — perhaps least worst is a more fitting description — appeared to be that the jury erred by awarding significant punitive damages but no actual damages. The awards, after all, appear inconsistent.
But the appeals court quickly dispensed with that claim.
“Puntive-damages awards ... are not conditioned upon the presence of compensatory damages,” Wood wrote. “The jury’s award of punitive damages without compensatory damages is thus not suspect, at least not on that basis.”
Finally, Knasiak argued that he simply cannot afford to pay the damages that were awarded, that they represent “financial ruin for him,” even though he has a pension of roughly $50,000 a year.
“Knasiak is now retired. He has indicated that he works only sporadically, and that he has a mortgage, medical bills unpaid by insurance and a negative net worth,” Wood’s opinion states.
Too bad, said the court.
It ruled that “sanctions should be based on the wrong done rather than on the status of the defendant.”
Just as Knasiak showed little sympathy for Sommerfield, so, too, did the appellate court for Knasiak.
“... if Knasiak is or becomes insolvent, his remedy is bankruptcy, which ensures that all creditors receive their contractual and statutory due, rather than leaving one unpaid,” Wood wrote.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.