Some, but not all, accused felons will receive groundbreaking deference when they appear in Illinois’ courts on or after Sept. 18, 2023. That’s courtesy of last week’s Illinois Supreme Court decision affirming the constitutionality of a new law abolishing the bond system.
After being informed of pending charges, they will be released from custody. No longer can a judge require them to post any kind of cash or recognizance bonds to be released while awaiting trial.
That’s just one aspect of the complicated and multi-faceted criminal/social justice law that has generated controversy since it was passed by a lame-duck legislature in January 2021.
State’s attorneys and law officers all over Illinois have railed against the law they perceive as a public safety threat.
But those charged with both violent and non-violent crimes under limited conditions still can, and most likely will, remain in custody, this time without any possibility of being released.
They include individuals charged with “forcible felonies” — heinous offenses including murder, rape and armed violence — that carry mandatory prison sentences.
Also eligible for detention are those charged with “non-forcible felonies that are not eligible for probation, but only if the defendant’s release poses a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community, based on the specific, articulable facts of the case.”
Different judges will come to different conclusions about what “specific articulable facts” creating a “threat” mean. A specific threat to an individual is pretty clear. But what type of “community” threat would qualify?
Those who have contact with the criminal justice system often are repeat offenders with long records. One could credibly argue that, based on their history, virtually all are threats to re-offend.
Will they be detained? People must wait and see.
Bond abolition proponents credibly argue the cash bond system creates circumstances where low-level, poverty-stricken offenders who pose no public safety threat remain in custody if a judge set a bond they cannot meet.
That happens, particularly in major cities like Chicago, where inmates without means can get lost in the criminal justice system. Circumstances can become egregious if trials are delayed for months or even years.
No sensible person objects to pretrial release of criminal novices charged with low-level offenses. But what about repeat offenders doing life in prison on the installment plan?
The courts often require them to post bonds of varying amounts as an incentive to show up for their trials. No-shows forfeit their bonds.
With that incentive removed, the legislature has created another hurdle for the judicial system to clear.
Bond abolition, which is at variance with nearly every other state, is being sold to the public as a matter of fairness — rich people can post bonds while that’s more difficult for those of lesser means.
That’s one of many things the rich — or those with wealthy friends — can do that others cannot.
But upper-income earners, generally speaking, are not often charged with non-probationable offenses. So while the fairness argument has a surface appeal, it can’t withstand scrutiny.
What this law is really about is getting poor people charged with crimes — predominantly minorities — released from jail while awaiting trial.
Is that good public policy or not? It depends on one’s perspective.
Release may be a non-issue for some but certainly not all accused felons.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart recently asked the legislature to repeal the law it passed allowing those serving home confinement sentences free time away from home.
What’s the problem?
Too many of them, he said, used their free times to commit new crimes.
That’s going to happen under bond abolition, and it will create a new problem.
How big? For now, it’s impossible to say.