Jim Dey | How's Illinois doing financially? Compared to what?
When you’ve been down so long, there’s nowhere to go but up.
That’s the way it is with Illinois’ finances. They’re in disastrous shape, but not quite as disastrous as they have been.
Here’s proof. Illinois last week received another upgrade in its bond rating, its third in less than a year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is running for a second term, was quick to boast how good things are under his leadership.
“Step by step, rung by rung, we are steadily climbing the ladder out of the hole that was dug over decades, and Illinois’ future is bright,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker’s initial assertion is correct. His prediction about the future is combined political salesmanship and rank speculation.
Take the welcome increase in bond ratings. How good does it look in the context of the state’s financial standing?
Wirepoints financial analyst Ted Debrowski notes, “Illinois still needs 19 more credit upgrades just to get its rating back to where it was in 2009.”
Illinois has the lowest credit rating of the 50 states because of its substantial debt. That includes nearly $140 billion in pension debt and another $1.8 billion in unemployment-fund debt owed to the federal government.
Ironically, the coronavirus pandemic that initially devastated the Illinois economy in the wake of Pritzker-ordered mandates on employers and employees led to a financial windfall courtesy of federal bailouts.
Different analysts use different methods of adding up various federal bailouts that pumped money into individual and business bank accounts and government coffers.
Dabrowski estimated the “nearly $200 billion federal bailout” revised the state’s financial picture. He said “it’s those dollars that increased the state’s revenue, papered over budget holes, led to credit upgrades and helped pay down the state’s bills.”
The state’s backlog of unpaid bills, once in the billions, has been eliminated.
Federal money plus unanticipated revenue increases attributed to a boost in the state’s economy prompted Pritzker to deposit $1 billion in the state’s rainy-day fund, contribute an extra $500 million to state pensions along with the statutorily required $9.6 billion contribution, and repay $3.2 billion in emergency coronavirus loans from the Federal Reserve.
If Pritzker could have controlled his and legislators’ spending habits, he could have done more. Illinois has the money to repay another $1.8 billion owed to the unemployment insurance trust fund but decided not to do so.
It’s hard to imagine that money won’t be spent elsewhere. Maybe it already has been.
Take Pritzker’s $1.8 billion temporary election-year tax cut. He’s hoping to buy a lot of votes with the mini-largesse. But it’s unclear whether voters will be influenced by the slight reductions that take effect near election day and expire after it.
Illinois’ new 2022-’23 budget takes effect July 1, and, for now, the state is in tolerable shape, at least compared to previous years.
But for how long? Will Illinois’ economy continue to produce dramatic revenue increases? Will inflation that drives up interest rates push the state and nation into a recession?
What happens when federal money runs out? Will debts, deficits and unpaid bills skyrocket?
Pritzker talks about climbing up the fiscal stairs. But they go down as well as up, and it’s unclear for now which direction Illinois eventually will go in the long run.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.