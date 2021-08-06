Jim Dey | Hunters become hunted in wrongful-conviction case
One can debate the whys behind the wrongful murder conviction of a former Illinois Wesleyan University student Alan Beaman, but no one can deny it was travesty of justice.
Although the Illinois Supreme Court didn’t say so specifically, that was the gist of its recent 41-page decision giving Beaman the legal go-ahead to sue the city of Normal and the police officers who mishandled the investigation that put him in prison for 13 years.
Initially convicted of murdering former girlfriend Jennifer Lockmiller, Beaman was released after the high court overturned his criminal conviction in 2008.
The court set aside Beaman’s conviction after concluding police and prosecutors withheld — either intentionally or by accident — evidence about another suspect from Beaman’s trial defense team.
McLean County prosecutors opted not to re-try the case. Ultimately, authorities there cleared Beaman after learning new DNA evidence linked two unidentified men to Lockmiller’s death.
Beaman has since received a certificate of innocence from the courts and a pardon based on innocence from former Gov. Pat Quinn.
The Beaman case has made news intermittently in central Illinois since Lockmiller’s body was found in her Normal apartment on Aug. 28, 1993.
After a long investigation, Beaman was charged, tried, convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
But in its 4-2 decision, the high court went back to square one. It concluded authorities not only didn’t have sufficient evidence to convict him but lacked the legal “probable cause” required to charge him.
That’s an amazing conclusion.
Beaman was indicted by a grand jury. He was convicted by a jury. His conviction was upheld by a state appeals court.
Conviction requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The standard for probable cause is far less, defined as facts “that would lead a reasonably cautious person to believe, or to entertain an honest and strong suspicion, that the person arrested committed the offense charged.”
Beaman, who was sentenced to 50 years, might still be in prison if his lawyers hadn’t discovered authorities had violated discovery rules requiring them to turn over all investigatory materials to the defense.
While repeatedly arguing that Beaman had the “means, motive and opportunity” — a disputable claim — prosecutors had no evidence — either physical or eyewitness — to tie him to Lockmiller’s death.
Beaman said he was at his parents’ home in Rockford on summer vacation when Lockmiller was killed.
Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. wrote the majority decision that was joined by Justices David Overstreet, Anne Burke and Robert Carter
Dissenting were Justices Michael Burke and Rita Garman. The dissenters said it was clear authorities had “probable cause” to arrest Beaman. Because of that, they argued, the prosecution could not be “malicious.”
The ‘probable cause” issue is crucial to Beaman’s civil claim because its absence is one of five elements necessary to state a malicious prosecution claim.
Another key factor is the “presence of malice” toward Beaman by investigators.
Police argued they sincerely believed Beaman was the killer. But the opinion makes its clear police committed a fatal error in the investigation’s initial phase. They concluded Lockmiller’s death was a result of “jealous rage” and that her killer must have been one of four male friends.
Testifying to the grand jury, investigator Tim Freesmeyer — in an equivocating unequivocal statement — indicated the killer had to be among the group that included Beaman.
Asked if there “any other person anywhere who had any conceivable motive to kill” Lockmiller, Freesmeyer replied, “No, not necessarily.”
Another crucial legal issue is that it was prosecutors, not police, who made the decision to charge Beaman.
Prosecutors are immune from civil lawsuits, and their charging role established a high wall for Beaman’s lawyers to clear.
But they argued — and the high court agreed — that the role investigators played here could not be separated from prosecutors’ charging decision.
Neville said if only the prosecutors who made the charging decision could be held liable for malicious prosecution, “then no person” could ever pursue such a claim. He said it is “inescapable that the independent judgment of a prosecutor will be colored by the nature of the investigation performed by police.”
