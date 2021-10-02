Jim Dey I Will Madigan have to spend his own money on his defense?
Time once again to dive back in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Touchy question
For years now, Illinois politicians in trouble with the law have dipped into their campaign funds to play their criminal defense lawyers.
Former Gov. George Ryan and former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, both Republicans, did it until their funds ran dry.
Former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is doing it right now. He’s already spent several million dollars on legal fees in connection with his alleged role in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, and he’s got many millions of dollars more available if he needs it.
All that and more is on the line following this week’s announcement from the Illinois Supreme Court that it will hear a case that challenges the right of elected officials to use campaign funds to finance their defense in criminal cases.
The challenge was filed by a Chicago alderman who was incensed that his predecessor, former Alderman Danny Solis, paid $220,000 from his campaign fund to cover his legal fees related to alleged criminal conduct.
Solis ultimately entered a deferred-prosecution agreement in which he agreed to work as an undercover agent for federal prosecutors investigating corruption in state, county and local government. Solis, in fact, may prove to be one of the most significant undercover operatives in Chicago political history.
But that’s separate and apart from the legal question posed in this case.
Suffice it to say, it’s a sensitive issue, one that already prompted two of the court’s seven justices to withdraw from the case.
Chief Justice Anne Burke has a direct conflict because her husband, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, is under criminal indictment. Justice Mary Jane Theis, for reasons that are not clear, also has recused herself.
Illinois law bars public officials from using their campaign funds for personal expenses. But the question before the court is, in that context, whether they should be permitted to use campaign funds for “legal expenses not related to their campaigns for political office.”
“This practice is illegal and disgraceful, but it exists because it goes unchallenged,” Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said in his complaint.
The highly political Illinois State Board of Elections rejected the contention. Now the Illinois Supreme Court, which is political in political cases, will decide.
A ruling barring the current practice would step on a lot of toes — both Republican and Democrat.
A governor, not a king?
In his exercise of vast power related to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has claimed the ability to deny graduation credits that high school students have earned and cut off their schools’ access to taxpayer dollars if their school boards defy his mandates.
Some legislators question his legal authority to do so. Now a state court in Kendall County has done the same.
Kendall County Court Judge Stephen Krentz this week granted Parkview Christian Academy’s appeal for a temporary restraining order blocking the Illinois State Board of Education’s revocation of the Yorkville school’s recognition.
The K-12 school’s board previously announced it would hold regular classes but not comply with the governor’s mask mandate.
Pritzker immediately retaliated, revoking the school’s recognition, which includes serious penalties for students. The judge’s ruling restores the school’s recognition and halts the proposed punishments of students.
Judges do not grant temporary restraining orders unless they have concluded that the plaintiffs are substantially likely to prevail after a full hearing is held.
This is not the first time local courts have challenged Pritzker edicts. However, appellate courts have routinely set those rulings aside, a clear sign of deference to Pritzker’s claim of emergency power.
Then and now
Abdon Pallasch is the media manager for state Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
But in his former life — before he went over to the dark side — Pallasch was a reporter for The Chicago Sun-Times who, along with colleague Jim DeRogatis, wrote a series of stories about music superstar R. Kelly’s sexual abuse of underage girls.
Their first of their series of stories ran Dec. 21, 2000. But it took until this week for authorities in New York to convict Kelly of a series of abuse-related charges that will, almost certainly, put him in prison for the rest of his life.
“How did this sexual predator manage to get away with it for 21 years?” Pallasch recently asked in a Sun-Times commentary.
Pallasch said after their stories ran, both he and DeRogatis expected other media outlets to jump on the story.
“It never happened,” he wrote.
Media outlets were scared off by Kelly’s lawyers, claims that the young girls were gold diggers and, lending support to that, non-disclosure agreements some victims signed as part of cash settlements with Kelly.
Kelly’s lawyers also skillfully manipulated the Cook County legal system, delaying a state case from going to trial for six years. Ultimately, Kelly was acquitted.
But not this past week. Federal prosecutors showed, as they often do, what a comprehensive, professional criminal investigation looks like, turning up enough evidence to bury Kelly.
Of course, if the powers that be beyond the Sun-Times had acted as aggressively 20 years ago, the number of Kelly’s victims would have been lower than the ultimate total of many dozens.
One more thing — because Kelly is Black, the Sun-Times and its reporters were labeled “racists” by Kelly supporters for reporting the extent of his misconduct.
Justified? You decide
A sitting U.S. senator, a former Chicago alderman and the current associate dean of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management are among those who pay no property taxes on their sometimes-palatial homes.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that, as a consequence of a state law giving property-tax breaks to full or partially disabled military veterans, some individuals with generous incomes pay no property taxes.
“Income isn’t a factor in getting the tax break for disabled vets,” the Sun-Times reported.
But what is disabled? U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth suffered grievous injuries in combat, losing both legs. But another disabled vet with a 100 percent disability ranking works as a police officer in Chicago.
Legislation passed in 2015 and signed into law by former Gov. Bruce Rauner gives a 100 percent property-tax break to those veterans whom the military has judged to be 70 percent or more disabled.
It provided smaller property-tax breaks for those rated between 30 and 70 percent disabled.
Inexplicably, the legislation ignores the issue of individual income.
When it comes to property taxes, what one taxpayer doesn’t pay must be made up by others. In Cook County this year, that amounted to $102.8 million.
The break for disabled vets is just one of a number handed out to favored groups by the Legislature. Among the biggest are those for homeowners 65 and older.
Tax breaks for disabled vets are, naturally, favored widely by regular folks. Few begrudge vets like Duckworth getting assistance.
But the Sun-Times rightly points out that, in its rush to do the politically popular thing, the Legislature ignored a crucial issue.
For example, Duckworth’s U.S. Senate financial disclosure report indicates she and her husband are very well off financially. While escaping $37,000 in Illinois property-tax payments over the past six years, she and her husband own a $1.3 million home in McLean, Va., for which they paid $16,351 in property taxes this year.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.