Jim Dey | ICU beds are filling up statewide
Another set of updates and short takes on news items from the past week that have people talking.
Filling up
One might think so given the lurid coronavirus-related headlines.
That’s especially so when it comes to news media reports about the lack of intensive-care hospital beds in Illinois.
Here’s a Chicago Tribune headline from this week, “Southern Illinois hospitals filling their ICUs, as ...”
Given all the COVID-19 hyperbole, the natural inference one would draw is that coronavirus patients are overwhelming intensive-care hospital beds across the state.
Numbers released by the state, however, show that while the coronavirus is a significant contributor, it is not the whole problem.
Friday numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicate that Illinois has 3,135 ICU hospital beds across 11 regions of the state. Of that number, 525 beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.
The state has 5,519 ventilators statewide, 289 of them used by coronavirus patients.
So the ICU bed occupation level is roughly 20 percent — not 80 percent, not 90 percent.
So who is filling the other 80 percent of the ICU beds?
Here’s Carle Foundation Hospital CEO Jim Leonard’s explanation.
“Each hospital and region of the country has a nuanced story compared to last year when it was all COVID and major emergencies using ICU beds. The ICU drivers here now are delayed surgeries from last year, really sick medial people (such as cancer, strokes, heart attacks), trauma, the lack of ICU capacity in the smaller regional hospitals (transferred to us) and COVID (your 20% ICU is about right — almost all unvaccinated),” he said.
If you can’t win, ridicule
Champaign County Republicans are out of luck when it comes to competing for the 103rd district Illinois House seat held by Democrat Carol Ammons.
But they can have a little fun at her expense, and they intend to do so at their Sept. 12 Fall Festival to be held at Frasca Field.
There will be music, guest speakers, candidate meet-and-greets and a K9 demonstration.
They’ll also be raffling off ($5 a ticket or five tickets for $20) a Coach purse. Half the proceeds from the purse raffle will be donated to the Carle Auxiliary Resale Boutique.
Those who follow local politics get the drift. Months ago, Ammons came under police investigation for allegedly shoplifting a Coach purse from the auxiliary. Ammons acknowledged taking the purse but told authorities she thought she had paid for it.
The incident became a political hot potato, one that prompted Champaign County State’s Attorney Julie Rietz to recuse herself from investigation of her fellow Democrat.
After a monthslong review, the State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Springfield declined to file criminal charges against Ammons because of what it called insufficient evidence to win a conviction.
Let’s make a deal
Those who follow this column know that judicial politics will be at the top of Illinois’ political check list next year. There are two seats up for election — Districts 2 and 3 up north.
The Democratic field in District 2 recently thinned out after Will County Circuit Judge Vincent Cornelius repudiated his recent declaration of candidacy.
When Cornelius announced his candidacy, he told the local news media that “this is something that I’ve contemplated pursuing for years.”
In announcing his withdrawal of candidacy, Cornelius said, “I have come to accept that my passion at this time is for serving the citizens of our circuit in the trial courtrooms.”
Can readers smell the backroom deal? Note his use of the words “at this time.” Cornelius still hopes to move up the judicial ladder.
Democratic powerbrokers in District 3 are supporting appellate court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien for their party’s nomination. If she is the Democrats’ nominee, O’Brien will likely face appointed GOP Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke.
If O’Brien wins, it’s payback time. Look for Cornelius to be appointed by O’Brien to fill a seat on the Third District Appellate Court.
Ambitious judges, including Cornelius, don’t abandon their professional pursuits out of mere kindness — he expects to be compensated for sparing O’Brien a vigorous challenge for the Democratic nomination.
Convicted felons, file your candidacy petitions
Doesn’t Illinois already have enough shady characters in public office? Most certainly.
But the Illinois Supreme Court recently opened the door for more.
It ruled that Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa, convicted of mail fraud in 1999, is entitled to remain in office.
A onetime fire chief in Country Club Hills, Agpawa, now 58, was convicted of participating in a federal health insurance scam.
Because of his federal conviction, Agpawa forfeited his right to hold public office. Nonetheless, he was elected mayor in 2017, and he’s been fighting — off and on — to retain the office.
Agpawa relied on a decision by former Gov. Bruce Rauner to restore his rights. But a state appeals court ruled that while Rauner had the right to pardon Agpawa for state crimes, he lacked the power to restore rights lost as a result of a federal conviction.
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Rauner lacked federal pardon power but said Illinois election code does allow a governor to restore rights after a federal conviction.
Just saying no
For several years now, state legislators have been trying to show their selflessness to voters by refusing to enroll in the legislative pension system.
Legislative pensions are very generous, but the state’s legislative pension system is dramatically underfunded. That means its obligations to current retirees and contributing members far exceed the assets it has to pay them.
Also in poor financial shape is the state’s pension system for judges. Just recently, a newly appointed Madison County circuit judge who will be running for election in 2022, Judge Amy Sholar, announced that she will not enroll in the judicial pension system.
“It’s no secret that we have a pension system in Illinois that is clearly broken, and anything that I can do as an individual to help not be a burden on that system, felt like the responsible thing to do,” said Sholar.
Circuit judges make about $200,000 a year, and judges who fully vest in the retirement system receive a pension of roughly 80 percent of their final salary. Plus, Illinois public pension retirees receive 3 percent annual increases and do not have to pay state income tax on their pension income.
Sholar was appointed to fill the vacant seat by new Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.