Don’t worry, be happy.
That’s easier said than done. After all, what is happiness?
The absence of misery? The presence of mirth?
They say money can’t buy happiness. But who among us wouldn’t be willing to give great wealth a fair chance to prove itself?
After all, a man with great wealth can spend a good portion of it on women, gambling and booze and still have plenty left over to waste.
The question of happiness comes up today because a new research report has concluded that Illinois is “one of the happiest states in America.”
If one believes the result of this study by Joy Organics, a company that markets CBD (cannabinoid) products, Illinoisans enduring cold, grim windy winter weather mixed with rain and sometimes snow are permanently in a better mood than residents of the sunny, pleasant, tourist destination of Hawaii.
Illinois, tied with Utah, came in No. 10 on the happiness ranking while Hawaii took the No. 20 position.
Massachusetts was deemed the happiest state followed by Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Minnesota.
The state deemed the most unhappy is Mississippi, followed by West Virginia, Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas.
Questions, of course, abound. How can Alabama be among the most unhappy when the Crimson Tide always has one of best football teams in the country?
And Arizona? Its warm weather hosts about half the Major League Baseball teams for spring training.
Clearly, values are the issue.
So what, according to Joy Organics, really matters in determining happiness?
The organization relied on a variety of factors, some of which seem to have little to do with personal happiness.
It ranked states based on population, rates of suicide and personal depression, access to mental health providers per 100,000 population, unemployment levels, sleep problems, number of health providers per 100,000 and neighborhood children with access to amenities.
In Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the other three happiest states, the Average Joe can put a smile on his face because, although sleep-deprived, depressed, out of work and contemplating suicide, he can make an appointment with a physician or mental health professional.
If they’re booked up, he can visit a neighborhood park and play on the swing sets while contemplating how to survive another day.
In the most unhappy states — Mississippi, West Virginia and the other three grumpers — Average Joe’s only option is to consider moving to Massachusetts, et al.
Alas, he can’t, because being unemployed, he has no money, and he feels weak because he combines depression with insomnia. No wonder he’s feeling anxious and worse.
Singer Peggy Lee asked in one of her hits, “Is That All There Is?”
When it comes to Illinois’ state of happiness, how could Joy Organics’ list be complete? Other things matter, too.
Illinoisans accept public corruption, but they’re not happy with it.
They live with Illinois’ horrific financial problems, but they aren’t pleased to be deeply in the financial hole.
They pretty much realize our prominent politicos say one thing and do another when it comes to overseeing genuine improvements in public education, fighting crime and reasonable levels of government spending.
In other words, Illinoisans accept what they can’t change. Their solace — aka happiness — must come from knowing that residents of 39 of the 50 states are lower than the Land of Lincoln on the happiness scale.