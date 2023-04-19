As the April 4 Chicago mayoral election drew near, backers of both candidates agreed on one thing.
Supporters of former teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson were pushing for an even more aggressive embrace of outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s uber-progressive politics. At the same time, backers of former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas wanted to head back to the moderate middle.
Voters — at least some of them — narrowly approved Johnson, who will take office May 15. He won by roughly 15,000 votes out of roughly 500,000 cast in a city where there are nearly 1.6 million registered voters.
That’s hardly a mandate. But that won’t slow Johnson down one bit. He’s a political ideologue who will pursue his progressive agenda come hell or high water, not that city residents seem to care much.
Chicago has become a city where, for various reasons known only to them, the vast majority of registered voters no longer care how the city is governed.
Of course, one could say the same thing about Champaign and Urbana, where a small minority of people cast ballots to decide who serves on the city councils and school boards.
But Champaign-Urbana is not Chicago. What happens in the Windy City affects the entire state.
No one can say what the future holds for Chicago.
But last weekend’s riotous disturbance in the city’s downtown highlights the conflicting political viewpoints that will be on display.
Large crowds of so-called “unruly youths” gathered en masse at Millennium Park and in downtown Chicago, breaking car windows, setting vehicles ablaze and firing off shots. Two people were shot, and one man, trapped in his car by members of a crowd that smashed the vehicle’s windows, was beaten.
Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, expressed indignation and determination not to allow lawbreakers to run wild downtown.
But Mayor-elect Johnson warned it would be wrong to “demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”
Although there was condemnation of the lawlessness, no one demonized anyone. But Johnson’s words reflected the therapeutic approach that will apply in the mayor’s office.
Another public official, state Rep. Ron Peters, D-Chicago, an influential member of the Illinois House, echoed Johnson’s sympathies.
“I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement,” he tweeted. “It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation.”
The Chicago Tribune was not impressed by the soft-pedaling of dangerous behavior that is certain to discourage residents about living there and others from visiting.
“Johnson and his fledgling transition team apparently saw the weekend violence downtown as a chance to offer a sociological admonishment to those who were frightened. No criticizing the kids, the mayor-elect says, even if you ran hard and fast at the sound of gunshots or decided to check out of your Loop hotel early, eat the bill and take your next spring break in a city other than Chicago,” the newspaper editorialized. “Mr. Mayor-elect, this is not going to work.”
Perhaps the strangest opinion came from Chicago Magazine writer Edward McClelland, who attempted to shore up confidence in Johnson’s leadership.
“Brandon Johnson won’t turn Chicago into Detroit. White politicians can stop wringing their hands: Chicago’s economic diversity, political traditions and demographic realities will keep it from following in Detroit’s footsteps,” read the headline on his column.
If that’s supposed to be reassuring, it’s not.
Detroit represents the worst-case scenario for what can happen to a major city that falls victim to governmental malpractice, rampant crime and hard economic crimes. Chicago could fall off a cliff and still not descend to the depths of Detroit.
McClelland said Chicago’s demographics will require him to “rule as a mayor for all races.”
But favoritism toward one group and not another isn’t the issue.
People of all races attend Chicago’s failed schools. People of all races want to enjoy the benefits of a vibrant, job-producing economy. People of all races fear becoming the victim of a violent crime.
So to say to all races that Chicago won’t become Detroit is to unintentionally condemn with the faintest of praise. Or, to put it another way, it’s like suggesting rampant criminality is the equivalent of lawful, thoughtful and peaceful protest on the issues of the day.