Jim Dey | If passed, Pritzker's tax amendment will be game-changer
“Misleading,” one critic charged. “Scare tactics,” averred another.
The subject of the verbal challenges was Wednesday’s column on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. It would repeal the current flat-tax mandate and allow the state to adopt a progressive income tax that levies different tax rates on rising levels of income.
The target of the calumny (tongue in cheek) was your humble scribe.
One critic challenged a statement indicating that if the amendment is approved by voters, legislators will be able to “set tax rates at any level they want anytime they want.” He characterized that phrase as “attempt to scare voters into voting against the Fair Tax.”
“Legislators have had and always have had the power to set tax rates to any level that is politically palatable,” he contended.
Another critic advanced that argument by claiming that Pritzker’s proposed amendment “does not change the way tax rates are set, and it does not give the Legislature any ‘blank check’ that it does not already possess.”
To give the devils their due, their statements are half-true, the gold standard in politics. But their claims could pose a problem for voters who don’t pay a lot of attention to tax issues and are trying to decide on Pritzker’s progressive-tax plan.
Unfortunately for the writers, their claims undermine the position they are taking.
If all Pritzker’s constitutional amendment does is reaffirm authority that legislators “always have had,” what’s the point of going to all the trouble and expense of passing a constitutional amendment?
Constitutional amendments aren’t passed to reaffirm the status quo, but to achieve groundbreaking change — abolishing slavery, enacting and then repealing prohibition, affirming women’s suffrage, etc. Pritzker’s tax amendment represents that same groundbreaking change in state income-tax policy.
Pritzker’s amendment, however, is tricky in that it creates a constitutional change — the repeal of the current flat-tax mandate — that would permit statutory change — granting legislators vast new authority to set multiple tax rates on rising levels of income.
When one critic charges that legislators currently have the ability to levy a state income tax, he’s correct. But what kind of tax? A new and higher flat tax that applies to everyone? Or a progressive tax permitting multiple tax rates to be levied on rising levels of income?
That’s a major distinction, something akin to differing qualities of chicken salad and chicken manure.
In anticipation of the amendment passing, legislators have passed a tax plan that would establish six separate tax rates on income that ranges from zero to more than $250,000 a year.
Illinois’ current flat tax is set at 4.95 percent, the rate applying to all those who pay state income tax.
Under the new plan, three of the six rates would be increased from the current flat 4.95 percent to a range of rates (7.75, 7.85 and 7.99) on incomes of $250,000 or more. As the tax legislation is currently constructed, Pritzker can argue — as he has — that his bill will soak the “millionaires and billionaires” like him but leave middle- and lower-income owners alone.
Is that good or bad? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Pritzker has characterized the proposed amendment as the solution to all of the state’s financial problems because it will give legislators the authority to target select upper-income earners with much higher rates. He’s estimated that the rates that will take effect if the amendment passes will generate more the $3 billion a year in new revenue.
But Illinois, owing to its multiple, severe self-inflicted financial wounds, needs far more than that. Hence, the suspicion that the initial rates will have to be revised and that middle-income earners eventually will be targeted with rates above the current 4.95 percent flat rate.
Many amendment proponents promise that will never happen, acting as if the six new rates in the anticipatory legislation are set in stone.
In an April 2019 interview with a Chicago television station, the governor acknowledged that is not true.
“As you know, we currently live in a system in which the taxes can be changed at any moment, so there’s certainly no guarantees,” Pritzker told ABC 7. “But what I will tell you is that I am fighting for the plan I put forward.”
Thirty-four states have progressive income-tax systems, as does the federal government.
The most recent state to adopt a progressive income tax was Connecticut in 1996. The experience there is instructive, particularly for those skeptical about legislators’ promises.
Twenty-four years after Connecticut adopted its progressive income tax, the state remains in dire financial straits — it’s frequently mentioned in the same company as Illinois. Its tax schedule has seven rates ranging from 3 to 6.99 percent on incomes ranging from less than $20,000 to more than $1 million a year for a married couple.
Connecticut’s 5 percent rate starts at $20,001 for a married couple, rises to 5.5 percent for a couple that earns more than $100,000, increases to 6 percent for a couple earning over $200,000, goes up to 6.5 percent for a couple earning more than $400,000 and ramps up to 6.9 and 6.99 percent for couples earning more than $500,000 and $1 million, respectively.
What’s interesting about Connecticut, as compared to Illinois, is that its rates for lower income earners are higher than they would initially be in Illinois. At the same time, its rates for upper income earners are lower than what they would initially be in Illinois.
Why? The middle class is where the money is, and revenue hunters go where they get the biggest return.
Sure, Illinois’ proposed rates would start out low, but how long would they stay there? That’s a question voters will have to resolve for themselves.
