Jim Dey | If rules are really rules, SAFE-T Act is in real trouble
In January 2021, SAFE-T Act proponents launched a surprise attack during a lame-duck session to ensure passage of the controversial measure.
They introduced and passed the 700-plus-page proposal at lightning speed, sending the legislation to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing.
Legislators and law-enforcement officers complained both then and later that they had no chance to read, study or debate the measure. Their charges were met with a knowing chuckle and haughty dismissal.
But that warp-speed approach could be — and ought to be, if the Illinois Constitution means anything — a fatal flaw that requires the Illinois Supreme Court to strike down the SAFE-T Act.
Why? Legislators violated the “three-readings rule.”
Hey, no snoring out there. This is important.
What is the three-readings rule? Why does it matter?
The authors of the Illinois Constitution wanted to prevent legislating by ambush.
That’s why they mandated the following in Article IV, Section 8(d): “A bill shall be read by title on three different days in each house. A bill and each amendment thereto shall be reproduced and placed on the desk of each member before final passage.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul concedes that House and Senate members ignored what is supposed to be an iron-clad rule. His defense to this alleged constitutional infirmity is that legislators routinely ignore the three-readings rule because of their reliance on the “enrolled bill doctrine.”
Under that doctrine, legislation is “presumed” to have met procedural requirements if “the speaker of the House and the Senate president certify,” even falsely, that it has met those requirements.
Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Chris Welch signed a statement falsely indicating the SAFE-T Act was passed in accordance with the rules.
That has been a winning argument for 30 years. Indeed, brazen lawyers have argued, without success, that the court should officially read the three-readings rule out of the state constitution.
Instead, the Illinois Supreme Court has retained the rule on paper while simultaneously ignoring violations and admonishing legislators to follow the three-readings rule.
Seeing the Supreme Court warnings as hot air, legislators have done as they pleased.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington found the bond-abolition requirements in the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional for a variety of reasons.
He also acknowledged that legislators violated the three-readings rule. But Cunnington said he was compelled to ignore the violations because Welch and Harmon certified the law as properly passed.
“This court must follow the precedent that the Enrolled Bill Doctrine forecloses any litigation challenging the three-readings requirement,” he concluded.
Cunnington relied on the high court’s unanimous 1992 ruling in which the justices declined to “abandon” the enrolled-rule doctrine but refused to pretend the three-readings mandate doesn’t exist.
The justices wrote that they deferred to legislators “hesitantly.”
“We do not wish to understate the importance of complying with the Constitution when passing bills. If the General Assembly continues its poor record policing itself, we reserve the right to revisit the issue on another day to decide the continued propriety of ignoring this constitutional violation,” the court wrote.
In the face of further violations, the court sternly issued more feeble warnings.
The late Justice James Heiple wrote in a dissenting 1995 opinion that “a literal adherence to this so-called enrolled-bill doctrine means that a bill need never be read or presented in either house, need never receive a majority vote and need never even be voted on. Two people (House Speaker and Senate President) need merely sign and certify a bill and, unless vetoed by the governor ... the bill becomes ipso facto the law of Illinois.”
The court will again consider the three-readings rule violation prosecutors raised in their challenge to the SAFE-T Act. To what effect remains to be seen.
Jim Dey
The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.