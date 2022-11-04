Jim Dey | Illini playing to the crowds
Day was turning into night at the Atkins Golf Club in Urbana.
No matter. Inside, Illini football fans were walking on sunshine generated by a surprise 7-1 record and even brighter hopes for the future.
“Are you going to go to the Rose Bowl? You should go,” one optimistic fan both asked and advised another.
That may be putting the cart before the horse. The season is not over, and obstacles aplenty are dead ahead.
But victory-starved supporters of the Illini are making it a point to not just enjoy — but revel — in the moment.
That’s why second-year coach Brett Bielema, now 52 but a head coach since he was 36, is the man of the hour. He’s revered, feted and applauded by Illini fans, especially this week when they enjoyed a double-dose of Illini fever.
On Wednesday, the Quarterback Club held one of its regular meetings, featuring Bielema and two players — offensive lineman Julian Pearl of Danville and quarterback Tommy DeVito, the transfer wunderkind from New Jersey.
That was followed by Bielema’s weekly radio show, hosted by radio play-by-play man Brian Barnhart, on which Pearl and DeVito also took questions.
The enthusiasm was infectious.
“I-L-L,” shouted Quarterback Club’s presiding officer Gail Bickel.
“I-N-I,” the audience enthusiastically replied.
The red-hot introduction to the evening was followed by a performance by The Other Guys, an a cappella singing group.
When they sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the audience joined in, and no one took a knee.
That was followed by a well-received version of “Hail to the Orange.”
Then it was time for “Coach B.”
He entertained the crowd with information about the team — injured running back Josh McCray will be “back 100 percent on Saturday” — quips about opponent Michigan State — “you may have heard a little bit about them,” referring to its players’ postgame physical assault of a Michigan player — and his preference to practice in bad weather.
“When (the weather) is at its worst, we want to be at our best,” he said.
More on the weather: Bielema said the only exception he makes for outside practice is when there’s “lightning” because “lightning is undefeated.”
Bielema is experienced in coach-player-fan gatherings. He goes with the flow in an easy, good-humored manner.
When one fan facetiously suggested changing the name and number of DeVito, a graduate student, and sneaking him back on the team next year, Bielema played along.
“That’s a good idea,” he said.
The positive vibes of Wednesday’s double dip duplicates community feelings. When Illinois wins — either football or basketball — people feel better. There’s an extra spring in their steps. Nowhere is that attitude more closely focused than on the players.
DeVito and Pearl found that out as fans sought autographs, shook their hands and posed with them for pictures.
DeVito, a portal transfer from Syracuse, won a smiling acknowledgement when he told the crowd that “people here are definitely nicer” in the Midwest than those who live a “faster-paced” life in New Jersey.
At Danville High, Pearl was a dual sport high school athlete — football and basketball — where he teamed up with Caleb Griffin, now an Illini kicker.
One fan wanted to know if Pearl was torn between playing college football or basketball. Pearl said it wasn’t a difficult choice because “I wasn’t very good at basketball.”
That brought laughter from the audience as it embraced Bielema, Pearl and Devito in the warmth and good feelings generated by turning defeat into victory.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.