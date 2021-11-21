Jim Dey | Illinois' circuitous, reluctant embrace of honest government
If there was ever an investigation destined to go nowhere, it was the Illinois State Board of Elections’ faux inquiry into former state Rep. Frank Mautino and his missing $500,000.
On what was it spent? To whom was it paid? Why were campaign spending rules violated?
Good questions, but don’t hold your breath on good answers.
The elections board voted this week to dismiss the 5-year-old inquiry after concluding that Mautino did not “knowingly” violate state law.
Irony abounds because Mautino, a former House member from the Bureau County community of Spring Valley, is Illinois’ auditor general, the watchdog who investigates how the state spends tax dollars.
The situation is just so Illinois, the import of which is clear. Abandon hope, all ye non-insiders who enter the Land of Lincoln.
The Mautino controversy dates to 2016, when he sought legislative appointment as auditor general.
As a consequence, the Edgar County Watchdogs — they’re real watchdogs — examined Mautino’s spending records.
They wondered why Mautino wrote $250,000 in checks for cash from his campaign account to a local bank and asked about roughly $200,000 in spending on gasoline and repairs over a 10-plus-year period for vehicles not affiliated with his campaign committee.
Mautino vaguely claimed “travel” expenses for the bank checks. But he quickly lawyered up, his silence boosted by the dissolution of his campaign committee and destruction of its records.
That would have been that, but for a complaint filed with the elections board by retired Streator teacher David Cooke.
The board’s response was instructive in regards to the Illinois Way. It told Cooke that it was his responsibility, not the board’s, to investigate the Mautino money.
Fortunately for Cooke, Jeffrey Schwab, a volunteer lawyer from the Liberty Justice Center, stepped forward to assist him.
Much litigation ensued, the case bouncing back and forth between the elections board and the courts. The board tried to run away from the case, but the courts kept throwing it back in board members’ laps.
This summer, the Illinois Supreme Court concluded the gas-station expenditures were improper because Mautino’s committee “made expenditures for vehicles it neither owned nor leased.” As for the bank checks, the high court said it could not determine whether the spending was appropriate because it was unable to determine what the money was spent on.
The latter finding demonstrates the wisdom of destroying records.
The elections board last week wrapped up Mautino’s case, concluding he didn’t “knowingly” misspend the money on gasoline and car repairs unrelated to his campaign.
The board was encouraged in its finding by legislation passed by Mautino’s former legislative colleagues.
This past summer, they amended campaign-spending law to allow legislators to use political funds on “vehicles not purchased or leased by a political committee” if used for political or governmental purposes.
Was the $500,000 in spending legitimate? Was it part of an elaborate kickback scheme or diverted to personal expenditures? There are no official, definitive answers.
Mautino, whose term does not expire until 2026, didn’t completely skate — at least on paper. The elections board fined his campaign committee $5,000.
Then again, because Mautino’s committee was dissolved, there is no longer an entity to pay the fine.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.