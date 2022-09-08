Jim Dey | Illinois' financial good times rolling — for now
It’s unclear whether that bright light at the end of Illinois’ financial tunnel is sunlight or an oncoming train.
But for the time being — last month, this month and a few months ahead — Illinois is doing relatively well on the economic front.
It has rebuilt its “rainy day” cash stabilization fund to more than $1 billion from virtually nothing, its traditional revenue sources continue to grow, and its unemployment rate — not what it was before the pandemic or as good as its neighboring states — is close to a full employment level at 4.4 percent.
Unfortunately, steady wage gains are being “offset by inflation,” according to financial analysts at the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability.
While the immediate picture is relatively bright, analysts acknowledge that onetime federal financial aid stemming from the coronavirus pandemic has contributed immeasurably to improvements in the state’s financial picture.
The commission’s August report states that revenue grew by $235 million over August 2021. But the overall monthly increase was $435 million thanks to $180 million in federal coronavirus aid.
Increases in state income tax revenue (up by $135 million), sales taxes (up $103 million) and corporate income tax revenues (up $44 million) demonstrate a growing economy. Other categories of revenue (including corporate franchise taxes and fees, public utility taxes and inheritance taxes) were up marginally while liquor tax revenue fell from $16 million to $14 million.
On the downside were revenues from sin taxes, falling from $220 million to $132 million. Only taxes from marijuana sales were up ($8 million to $12 million) while revenues from the lottery, gaming and an unidentified “other” category were down by $92 million.
“Through the first two months of the fiscal year, base receipts are up a relatively modest $65 million. While economic sources have performed quite well so far this fiscal year (up $468 million net), a $403 million decline in base federal sources has nearly offset these other gains,” said commission revenue manager Eric Noggle.
Noggle’s acknowledgement demonstrates how much worse Illinois’ finances would have been during the last fiscal year without the federal bailout of the state’s budget.
Boosted by the federal aid, Treasurer Susana Mendoza has been able to increase the state’s rainy day fund from just $3.7 million in the 2017 fiscal year to “over $1 billion, with additional revenue forthcoming,” Noggle said.
The rainy day fund is used by state officials to shore up the general revenue fund by meeting deficits that result from timing conflicts between “disbursements and the receipt of funds within a fiscal year.”
The money that is effectively lent from the rainy day fund to the general revenue fund is expected to be repaid by the end of the fiscal year — June 30. Restoring the rainy day fund to a functional state was delayed by the need to pay billions of dollars in old bills to state contractors.
Finally, the number of Illinoisans on “nonfarm payrolls” continues to increase. It averaged 5,935,700 in the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30. That’s up 236,000 over the FY 2021 average of 5.7 million.
“While growth was good in FY 2022, payrolls have not returned to the levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic due to two year of decline...,” Noggle said.
The average non-farm payroll in 2019 was 6.1 million.
Those are mostly impressive numbers that demonstrate a strong federally aided comeback from the disastrous economic effects of two years of state measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But the state’s multibillion-dollar debts are equally, if not more, impressive, leaving Illinois with huge financial challenges ahead.
