Illinois legislators didn’t have as much money as they wanted to spend during the recent budget process for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Their final $50.6 billion spending plan left them with just $100 million left over, and that was after they shorted Illinois’ five public pensions $4.4 billion needed to make actuarially required contributions.
Clearly, the powers that be in Springfield need some good news on the revenue front.
They got it Monday when state financial overseers revealed that “general fund revenues bounced back nicely from April’s $1.8 billion decline with growth of $677 million in May” as compared with May 2022.
Budget mavens were concerned that April’s stunning decline in revenue, as compared with the same month last year, from a variety of sources might set the tone for the final two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year and the impending 2023-24 year.
But it was not to be — at least for now.
Eric Noggle, revenue manager for the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability, gave a partial explanation why.
He said “part of the reason for (April’s) extensive decline was due to April having one less receipting day. ... The ‘lost’ day was effectively made up in May, as the extra receipting day helped bolster (May’s) revenue totals.”
A comparison of the 2022-23 fiscal year with the 2023-24 fiscal year shows that “general fund revenues are now ahead of last year’s pace by $484 million with one month (June) remaining.”
The ups and downs reflected by the revenue picture demonstrates the difficulty of forecasting future revenues, which are directly affected the changing economic picture.
For example, price inflation has been a problem directly affecting consumers.
There are a widespread predictions of what so far has proved to be a no-show recession.
At the same time, Illinois’ employment picture remains strong, although not as strong as neighboring states.
It would be even stronger if employers were able to meet their hiring needs.
The $484 million gain over the same period in the 2022-23 fiscal year is slightly misleading, and that represents more good fiscal news.
In addition to strong state revenues, dwindling federal coronavirus aid is still benefiting the revenue picture, bumping the state’s gain over last year to $809 million.
“While this year-to-day growth figure is well below the $2.5 billion high-water mark at the end of February, it is a noticeable improvement over the meager $132 million growth that resulted after March and April’s sizeable declines,” Noggle said.
The COFGA report shows that personal income-tax payments increased by $367 million in May, while sales-tax revenues jumped by $52 million and corporate income tax increased by $46 million.
Rising interest rates also are helping the state’s bottom line, producing an additional $58 million in revenue.
Other revenue sources were down, including public utility taxes (down $10 million), inheritance taxes (down $7 million) and cigarette taxes (down $1 million).
Vice taxes (gambling, cannabis and the state lottery) were down by $1 million.
Although the report was positive, there was one issue of possible concern.
The state’s largest source of revenue comes from its 4.95 percent income tax.
While corporate and tax tax revenues have grown nicely over the current fiscal year, the report indicated that income-tax revenues “remain $1.065 billion behind last year’s pace.”