Illinois Republicans wasted no time in complaining loud and long about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the last six years of former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence.
They did so for two reasons — genuine disappointment that Blagojevich got an undeserved break and genuine fear over the political fallout for the GOP over the decision of a Republican president to commute the sentence of a corrupt former Democratic governor.
In a state where Democrats, mostly Chicago-area Democrats, are targets of a series of widespread corruption probe, Trump’s decision could complicate things.
“It doesn’t help the argument,” Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington told the Chicago Tribune.
Put simply, the GOP is deeply concerned that Trump’s decision will undermine their prospects for electoral gains in November.
Will it? The answer to that question comes in the form of another question — what prospects for electoral gains? In a state under solid Democratic control, Republicans have few real opportunities in November.
For starters, there are no statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, treasurer, attorney general, secretary of state — up for election. Those offices are all held by Democrats who were elected in 2018.
The U.S. Senate seat now held by longtime incumbent Dick Durbin is up. But he’s a prohibitive favorite for re-election. Quick: Can you think of the names of one of the Republicans seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Durbin? Didn’t think so.
Whoever wins the GOP nomination won’t think of himself as the party’s sacrificial lamb — but like it or not, that’s what he’ll be.
There will be plenty of other legislative election contests, both for the U.S. House of Representatives and the state House and Senate.
Democrats may pick off the seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. He won a close re-election bid in 2018 and again is facing Springfield’s Betsy Londrigan.
At the same time, Republicans lost a couple House seats in Northern Illinois that they’re trying to get back. Has Illinois’ anti-Trump fervor declined enough to allow that to happen? Will the Blagojevich commutation re-stoke it?
It’s impossible to say now, given the uncertainty over the Democratic presidential race.
But if Illinois voters came out in droves when Trump wasn’t on the ballot in 2018, think of how animated they’ll be in a year when he is running for re-election.
That, however, is a fever that cuts both ways, particularly in terms of the upstate and downstate.
As for the Illinois House and Senate, the geography there can be expected to remain the determining factor.
Remember, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan oversees the drawing of House and Senate maps that gives his party a permanent advantage for a really good reason — it works.
Madigan is protecting supermajorities in both the House and Senate. At worst, he could lose those supermajorities in both houses, still retaining huge majorities. But given the fact that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a Democrat who works hand-in-glove with Madigan, what difference would it make if Madigan had only huge majorities rather than supermajorities? Either way, legislative Republicans remain largely irrelevant.
As for the really local races in the state’s 102 counties, the outcomes there depend on mostly local concerns.
Voting patterns of recent years show that Cook County remains overwhelmingly Democratic. At the same time, the collar counties, once strongly Republican, have been trending Democratic. Finally, downstate counties, mostly of no consequence population-wise, have become overwhelmingly Republican.
Absent a huge anti-Trump turnout up north, the GOP may compete on the margins there. But the die is cast, and it foreshadows, perhaps with a couple surprises, a tough year for the GOP.
So are voters going to be extra-motivated to punish Republicans over the Trump commutation? Even if the issue matters, it won’t matter much.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.