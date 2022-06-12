Jim Dey | Illinois K-12 education is a costly, 'across the board' failure
Policy analysts at Wirepoints recently took an in-depth look at K-12 public-school report-card data, and concerned parents will not be impressed.
After discovering across-the-board failure of achievement in reading and math, they charged school officials with “absolute dereliction of duty.”
“Our assessment is harsh because student outcomes are beyond dismal, and no one, it seems, takes any responsibility for them. Social promotion, hyper-inflated teacher evaluations and misleading ‘accountability’ designations from the Illinois State Board of Education all help to deflect blame,” said Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner.
They focused on 2019 report-card numbers “to avoid the noise the pandemic had on student outcomes” in 2020 and 2021.
They note that state numbers show “less than 40 percent of all students in Illinois were proficient in either reading or math.”
While calling achievement numbers shockingly poor, the authors focused on Decatur — “the poster child for the education system’s failures.”
“Just 9 percent of Decatur’s third-grade students can read at grade level. And every year, the district graduates hundreds of students who are grossly unprepared for either college or a career,” they said.
But their study concluded “the same story could be written” about schools across the state, because “the only difference is the degree of failure.”
Local school districts with poor numbers include Champaign and Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour School District, St. Joseph-Ogden High School and Unity Elementary were somewhat better.
In Champaign, just 34 percent of third-graders read at grade level, while just 37 percent of them were proficient in math.
The numbers revealed that 52 percent and 55 percent of White third-graders performed at grade level in reading and math, respectively. The scores for Black students were particularly abysmal — 10 percent of Black third-graders were proficient in reading, 11 percent in math.
Black student achievement in reading generally followed that 10 percent number from grades 3 to 11. But Black student proficiency in math fell from 11 percent in third grade to 4 percent in grades 6-8 and 7 percent in grades 4, 5 and 11.
Hispanic third-graders in Champaign scored in the low-to-mid-30s range in both reading and math.
In Urbana, the numbers were worse. Just 20 percent of all students could read at grade level, while only 16 percent could do math at grade level. Among third-graders, 13 percent were proficient in reading while 19 percent met math standards.
For Black third-graders, the numbers were 6 percent for reading and 5 percent for math. Among Hispanic third-graders, they were just 4 percent for reading and 12 percent for math.
By 11th grade, only 9 percent of Black students read at the appropriate level, while 18 percent of Hispanics and 48 percent of White students met grade levels.
At Mahomet, 50 percent of all K-12 students were proficient in reading and 47 percent in math. At St. Joe high school, the numbers were 57 percent and 58 percent, respectively. At Unity elementary, they were 54 and 35 percent, respectively.
Students in M-S schools are 87 percent White, 1.2 percent Black and 4.5 percent Hispanic. SJ-O High is 93.4 percent White and 2 percent Black and Hispanic; Unity Elementary, 64.9 percent White, 13.8 percent Black and 6.6 percent Hispanic.
That’s in sharp contrast to Champaign (35.3 percent White, 35.5 percent Black and 12.2 percent Hispanic) and Urbana (31.4 percent White, 37.4 percent Black and 14.8 percent Hispanic).
But M-S reports a mere 36 percent of White students were proficient in third-grade reading, while 46 percent of Hispanics were. By 11th grade, 58 percent of White students read at grade level.
Unity said 34 percent of White students read at third-grade level. By 11th grade, St. Joe said 59 percent of students read at grade level.
Wirepoints concluded the numbers add up to a $38 billion “educational-industrial complex” failure that requires a dramatic overhaul.
What’s the problem? More on that later.
